Ask a priest anything at Theology on Tap Thursday

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is hosting another installment of its Theology on Tap series, where participants are encouraged to ask Friar Christopher Decker any deep, burning questions about religion and existence they may have.

This event at the brewery, 1624 Wyoming St., is not your average Sunday school. It starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, and Tin Roof brews will be on tap.

Questions can be submitted in advance here or asked in person the night of the event.

See a food-themed art exhibit and support local public radio at Art After Hours Thursday

Public radio enthusiasts and food connoisseurs alike will be able to enjoy Art After Hours: Feast for the Eyes (& All the Senses) as they sample food from around town and hang out with New Orleans chef and radio host, Poppy Tooker.

You’ll be able to check out the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s new food-related exhibitions and taste food prepared by several local restaurants. Plus, Tooker—the voice behind the radio show “Louisiana Eats!”—will be talking all things food.

The event will take place Thursday, June 21, 6-8 p.m. at the museum, 100 River Road S. Entry is $8 for college students with a student ID, $10 for the public and free for LASM members.

Enjoy a meal and some laughs at Bar Louie’s Friday

With a stacked lineup of comedians from near and far, Fool Factory Comedy night at Bar Louie’s will be one for the books.

Choose from a variety of cocktails, beer and food options Friday, June 22, while listening to routines by Sherhonda Gaulden, Frank White and Boogie B. The show starts at 9 p.m., but seating begins at 8.

After the show at the bar, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 720, guests are free to dance the night away to beats from Baton Rouge’s very own DJ Mario at the after-party.

Catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Westworld’ at The Varsity on Sunday

We get it. With work and the daily grind, it can be easy to fall behind on your favorite TV shows. If this is you, and you’re dying to know how the second season of Westworld ends, you’ll want to wander down to The Varsity Sunday, June 24, for Westworld Sunday Funday.

Episode 9 starts at 6:30 p.m. while episode 10 begins at 8 at The Varsity, 3353 Highland Road. Cover won’t be charged, and Westworld-themed prizes will be given out.

Drink specials will be plentiful, including but not limited to $1 shots and $3 house wine. You can also get to-go food from The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room next door if you get hungry.