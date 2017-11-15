Beer and tacos at Southern Craft brewery this Thursday

Southern Craft Brewing Co. and Gov’t Taco are partnering up for Taco Thursday on Nov. 16. Taco ‘bout a good combo! (We’re so sorry for that joke.) The menu includes coffee-chile braised brisket tacos, butternut squash-yellow curry tacos and, yes, Southern Craft beer.

The event is 5-8 p.m. See event details here and the full menu here.

Slurp pho at Tim’s Garage on Friday

On Friday, Nov. 17, Secret Lair Taqueria and Tim’s Garage will host their first Phop-Up. Say what? Think pop-up dinner, with pho broth-brined smoked brisket or chicken and banh mi tacos.

The event is 6-10 p.m. RSVP on Facebook so you don’t pho-get about it.

Follow the food trucks to Tin Roof this Friday

Tin Roof Brewing Co. will host its last food truck round-up of the season Friday, Nov. 17, with food trucks from Baton Rouge, Covington and New Orleans. Grab a bite from Old School Eats Foodtruck, Rouge-A-Roux’s, Fete au Fete, Cocoa & Cream Mobile Foods and Catering Service or Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts. Or all of them.

The event is 5-8 p.m. Blues musician Johnny Azari will perform.

Bring the kids to a cooking class Saturday at Rouses



Calling all future Food Network stars: Rouses on Airline Highway will hold its Kids Cooking Class for ages 5-14 Saturday, Nov. 18. Participants in the hands-on class will learn how to make pumpkin mousse mini pies and will decorate a turkey cookie.

The class is 10-11:30 a.m. See more details and get tickets for $10 here.

Learn to grow your own herbs this Saturday

The Baton Rouge unit of the Herb Society of America will hold an intro to herb-growing class Nov. 18. You’ll learn about the best herbs for our climate, how to grow plants from seeds and cuttings and more.

The class is 9 a.m.-noon. Admission is $20 for HSABR members and $25 for non-members and includes a book about herb-growing basics. Sign up here.

Bloody marys and tacos at Cane Land’s Boozie Brunch on Sunday

Wait, more tacos? We’re there. Gov’t Taco will cater this weekend’s Boozie Brunch at Cane Land Distilling Co. Sunday, Nov. 19. Expect $5 bloody marys and live music.

The event is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. See the details here.