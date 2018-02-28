Where to showcase your trivia prowess this week

If you love trivia teams and you’d love to be a part of one some day, stop by Willie’s Restaurant tonight, Feb. 28, for The Office trivia beginning at 7 p.m. Details here. Then on Friday, March 2, the Varsity Theatre hosts Harry Potter trivia night with Let’s Get Quizzical starting at 6 p.m. Muggles are allowed to attend, but please leave owls, cats, dragons, rats and especially toads named Trevor at home. More info here.

Taco Thursday at Rum House is all about the tatas

As part of the 2018 Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge Race for the Cure, The Rum House is raising money for breast cancer research all day long on Thursday, March 1. Enjoy all the tacos and rum punch you can handle at this special Tacos for Tatas event, because 5% of the day’s sales will be donated through The Rum House team. Can’t make it to Taco Thursday? Make an online donation here. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Full details here.

Movie night for an incredible cause at Curbside Thursday

Get ready for the summer sequel and watch The Incredibles with Tigers with Purpose as the organization raises money for pediatric cancer research with Movie Night with Purpose at Curbside. Order “The Fighter,” a Reese’s peanut butter and chocolate milkshake, anytime March 1-12 and half of the proceeds will be donated to the With Purpose organization. Thursday, March 1, 5-8 p.m. More info here.

An anniversary celebration at Mestizo this weekend

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine is celebrating its 19th anniversary Thursday, March 1, to Sunday, March 4, with drink, food and gift card specials all weekend long. Enjoy tequila flights and specially priced wines. 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. See details here.

Free Food Sunday returns to Radio Bar

The drought is over, and Free Food Sunday at The Radio Bar is back with barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese and barbecue beans from former Chelsea’s owner Dave Remmetter. Sunday, March 4, 3-7 p.m. Find more info here.

Mix it up at Overpass Merchant next Tuesday

The Overpass Merchant launches its new event series with Merchant Mixer pt. 1 Tuesday, March 6. The first Tuesday of each month will now involve a party with music, art, fashion, fitness, food and booze. This month’s theme is “All Things Art + Making.” 6-9 p.m. See full details here.