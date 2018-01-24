Tacos and beer on Thursday. Need we say more?

Who said it had to be Tuesday to eat tacos? Secret Lair Taqueria is having Taco Thursday at Southern Craft Brewing Co. Thursday, Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m. See event details here.

Burn those morning calories so you can brunch like a champ this Saturday

Start your day with an early morning workout from TreadBR followed by a specially curated Magpie Cafe brunch. Tread to Table: Baton Rouge is Reserve your spot here.

Baton Rouge Distilling hosts its monthly distillery tour Saturday

Go on a guided tour of Baton Rouge Distilling this Saturday, Jan. 27, 4-5 p.m. Speak with the owners, learn about the art of craft distilling and taste the signature strawberry brandy. Participants must be 21 years old. Tickets are $5; purchase here.

BR Drink & Draw series continues next Tuesday

Pack your paper, pencils, markers, iPads or whatever you use to sketch and head to Corporate Brew & Draft for this month’s Baton Rouge Drink & Draw Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7-9 p.m. More information can be found here.

‘Billion Dollar Buyer’ viewing party at Rotolo’s to support Hanley’s Salad Dressing next Wednesday

Hanley’s Salad Dressing is featured on an all new episode of CNBC’s Billion Dollar Buyer. Watch to see if Hanley’s gets the deal at the Rotolo’s Craft & Crust viewing party with a special menu Wednesday, Jan. 31, 8-11 p.m. Find details here.