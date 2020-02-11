Space out with an astronaut over drinks at Astronomy on Tap Tuesday

Always wondered what it’s like to be in space? Well, you can ask this out-of-this-world power couple, NASA astronaut and physician Serena Auñón-Chancellor and space radiation expert Jeff Chancellor. The latest Astronomy on Tap event has no cover charge and features raffles, glow sticks and, of course, space-themed drinks.

This event lifts off at the Varsity Theatre Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Have a romantic Spanish wine dinner with tu amor at Rocca Tuesday

Head over to Rocca Pizzeria for a four-course meal with chefs Jourdan Fulbright and Kimmy Philips Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7-9 p.m. You can expect courses with names like “apple of my eye,” “matcha made in heaven,” “foie-ever yours” and more.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Rocca Pizzeria is at 3897 Government St.

Head over to Singles Night at The Guru Wednesday

There’s that old stigma that if you’re not in a relationship by the time you’re 30, there is something wrong with you. But The Guru and Blondefire Productions think otherwise. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 8-10 p.m, participate in their Date my Friend event for singles 40-plus. All you have to do is bring a friend of the opposite sex to enjoy their casual happy hour at The Guru.

This event is only available to those who are 40 and older and will be $10 per person.

The Guru is at 1857 Government St.

Pub crawl downtown with your best girlfriends for Galentine’s Day Thursday

Show your girls just how much they mean to you with a pub crawl this Galentine’s Day Thursday, Feb. 13, hosted by Downtown Business Association Baton Rouge. With this pub crawl, you can look forward to specials from Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, Happy’s Downtown, Bengal Tap Room and Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s, 5-10 p.m.

Put your charcuterie skills to the test at Red Stick Spice Thursday

If you’ve always loved the aesthetic and artistry of charcuterie boards, Red Stick Spice Company has a fun event for you and your friends—who are 21 and older, of course.



Meet with owner Anne Milneck in the kitchen for Red Stick Spice Company’s Platters & Boards class to learn about what it takes to capture the essence of delicious meats and cheeses. At the event, 6-8 p.m., you can participate in their “Be my Valentine” themed grazing menu.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.