McMains Children’s Developmental Center's Sips and Suds Champagne and Beer Stroll is Thursday. Stock image

McMains Children’s Developmental Center brings Sips and Suds Champagne and Beer Stroll Thursday

Get a taste of local food and drinks while supporting the McMains Children’s Developmental Center at the fourth annual Sips and Suds Champagne and Beer Stroll event Thursday, April 27, 6-9 p.m.

At the event, guests can sample dishes from local restaurants such as Another Broken Egg, Mestizo Restaurant, Umami Japanese Bistro and Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar. Guests can also listen to live music, participate in a live auction and tour the center.

Tickets are $65 per person and $120 for couples. Purchase here. The McMains Children’s Developmental Center is at 1805 College Drive.

City Pork Brasserie and Bar hosts spring menu release party Thursday

Celebrate City Pork Brasserie and Bar’s spring menu at a release party Thursday, April 27, 6-9 p.m.

At the party, guests can bite into new dishes and try new cocktails including the Desert Rose, Bee’s Knees and Bubbling Bazar.

Tickets are $20 per person for all-you-can-eat-and-drink access. Call 615-8880 to reserve your seat. City Pork Brasserie and Bar is at 7327 Jefferson Highway.

Private chef Craig Lawson Jr. to cook at Just Friends and The Night Pop-Up Kitchen

Enjoy an evening of gourmet dishes, drinks and entertainment at the Just Friends and The Night Pop-Up Kitchen by private chef and caterer Craig Lawson Jr., Sunday, April 30, 5-9:30 p.m.

The event, held at Rouge City Cafe on Highland Road, will include a full cigar lounge, live art and dancing.

Tickets are $20. Purchase them here. Rouge City Cafe is at 2679 Highland Road.