Renew your autumn spirit with a fall baking class this Tuesday

Try the Fall Baking class at Red Stick Spice Company and get some great holiday recipes this Tuesday, Nov. 19. Lili Courtney from Kitchen Confidence will guide you through the process of making creative new dishes, 6-8 p.m.

Tickets cost $75. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

This Wednesday, your kids can make everything turkey-themed

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, you can take a break and drop your kids off at the Kids Class with Chef Sally R70 event. At Rouses from 5:30-7 p.m., they’ll learn how to make items like turkey cupcakes and turkey hot brown macaroni.

Rouses Markets is at 600 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.

Find your favorite whiskey combos Thursday at the World Wide Whiskey Dinner

The World Wide Whiskey Dinner this Thursday, Nov. 21, at The Gregory will have all the unique whiskeys you could want. There will be courses like American Rye whiskey with charcuterie, Irish whiskey with seared duck breast and more, 7-9 p.m.

Tickets are $65. The Gregory is at 150 Third St.

Enjoy all sorts of cuisine at Louisiana Restaurant Association’s Sip & Stroll Downtown this Thursday

The LRA GBR Sip & Stroll Downtown this Thursday, Nov. 21, will feature food and drinks from local Baton Rouge restaurants, including Blend, Cecelia Creole Bistro, Jolie Pearl and more. Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. at The Trademark on Third Street and continue until 9 p.m. Proceeds go to the LRA Education Foundation, which helps give scholarships and hospitality training to high schoolers.

General admission is $75. The Trademark on Third is at 326 Third St.