Get an early start to cocktail hour on The Crown’s patio

The Royal Standard’s The Crown has resumed its Summer Sips series, with cocktail hour kicking off every day from noon to 6 p.m.

The Crown’s signature drinks will be $5 each, and guests can pair them with an oversized cheese board. Find more info here. The Crown is inside The Royal Standard’s Perkins-Highland location at 16016 Perkins Road.

Sip some wine and hang out with sloths Friday at Barn Hill Preserve

You don’t want to miss this: You can enjoy wines from all over the world, snack on charcuterie boards and take a guided tour of Barn Hill Preserve to meet its sloths. What could be better?

Sips with Sloths is Friday, July 31, 6-8 p.m. Buy tickets and find more information here. Barn Hill Preserve is at 11342 LA-955 in Ethel.

Shop local Saturday at a mini market in Mid City

Head to Mid City’s newly opened The Hope Shop this Saturday, Aug. 1, for some retail therapy that supports local businesses. You can check out goods from vendors including Shop Birdies BR, Thrift Score, Baklava by Buthaina, CASA of Baton Rouge, Tatro Toy, Plant Based Sweets by Lotus and Social Coffee BR.

The event is 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and social distancing safety measures will be enforced. Find information here. The Hope Shop is at 1857 Government St.

Have a movie night Saturday at the Manship Theatre

Missing weekend movie nights? The Manship Theatre has the remedy. It has reopened at 15% capacity and is blocking off seats to allow more than 6 feet between families and groups.