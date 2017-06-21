Whip up cauliflower potato salad at Whole Foods’ Eat Fit and Shop Fit event Thursday

Get in on the cauliflower food trend with Whole Foods Market’s monthly class this Thursday, June 22.

As part of a collaboration with Ochsner Eat Fit and local coalition Healthy BR, Whole Foods is hosting monthly cooking demos on the reg. This month, learn how to make cauliflower potato salad and other dishes from the frozen section 6-7:30 p.m.

Whole Foods is at 7529 Corporate Blvd. The event is free, but registration is required. RSVP here.

Join The Crown and The Wolf Spirit Tasting Company for gin sampling Saturday

Start off your Saturday night with a gin sampling from The Crown and the Wolf Spirit Tasting Company this Saturday, June 24.

Hosted at Hayride Scandal, attendees will try three different gins and learn how gin is made, and a specialty cocktail will be prepared afterward.

The event is 4-5:30 p.m. at the cocktail bar, 5110 Corporate Blvd. Get your ticket here.

Enjoy Spanish-style sangria and ceviche at Twine Market and Deli next week

From butchery to sushi to ceviche, Twine owner and chef Steve Diehl does it all.

For his next summer demonstration class Wednesday, June 28, Diehl will be showing participants how to make ceviche, along with a sampling of white wine-based sangria.

The cooking class is 5:30-7 p.m. Twine is at 2921 Government St. Buy tickets here.

Kick back with brews and barbecue at Jay D’s Backyard Barbecue next week

To celebrate the release of its new brew, “Not Too Sweet Watermelon Wheat,” Tin Roof Brewing Company will host local entrepreneur Jay Ducote Friday, June 30, 5-8 p.m.

Ducote will be whipping up barbecue spare ribs, spicy and sweet rubbed chicken, pimento mac and cheese, barbecue red beans and dirty supreme rice.

No tickets are necessary, as food and beer will be sold separately on site. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St. Find out more information here.

Connect with your community at Coffee on the Porch next week

Get to know your neighbors over a cup of joe and breakfast at Coffee on the Porch Friday, June 30. The event is put on by Mid City Studio the last Friday of every month.

The free community event is held in order to connect Baton Rougeans of diverse backgrounds, specifically those in Mid City, with the slogan, “Building Community, One Porch at a Time.”

The event will be 8-10 a.m. at Pit-N-Peel, 2101 Government St. Find the full schedule month-to-month here.