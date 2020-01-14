Indulge in Asian-inspired spirits and sake on Wednesday

Curious to try some unique infused alcohol? L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge will host 18 STEAK’s January Pairing Dinner this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6-9 p.m. You can look forward to trying some of the restaurant’s chef-crafted dishes combined with Suntory ROKU GIN, Haku Vodka, Toki Whiskey and more.

You must be 21 to attend this event. Call 224-4142 to make reservations for the dinner.

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is at 777 Lauberge Ave.

Try space-themed drinks and learn about astronomy on Wednesday

Make your way over to Varsity Theatre this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m., to listen to two LSU physics and astronomy graduate students and try some space-themed drinks. Astronomy on Tap will feature Thomas Ruland discussing computer bugs in his talk, “That Wasn’t Supposed to Happen…,” and Khang Pham will discuss the sun’s power mechanism and more in his talk, “Star in a Bottle.” The first speaker will start at 7 p.m.

This event is free with no cover charge. You can look forward to games, raffles, glow sticks and more at the kid-friendly event.

Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Have a laugh and some drinks at The Station’s open mic comedy night Wednesday

Join Delete Comedy for its open mic comedy night at The Station Sports and Grill this Wednesday, 8-10:30 p.m. New and veteran comedians can sign up starting at 8 p.m., and those who are interested in free laughs can watch the show starting at 8:30 p.m.

This weekly comedy show takes place every Wednesday with $6 burgers until 9 p.m., with drink specials such as $5 cocktails, $3 tequila shots and $2 Bud Lights.

The Station Sports Bar and Grill is at 4608 Bennington Ave.

Travel the world with different kinds of vodka at Sullivan’s Thursday

Head over to Sullivan’s Steakhouse for its World Vodka Exploration Dinner this Thursday, Jan. 16, starting at 7 p.m. The executive chef’s four-course menu will take you around the world with four premium vodkas and different grains to correlate the flavor profiles of each. Expect a peppered filet mignon, too.

Spaces are limited, so reserve your spot here.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse is at 5252 Corporate Blvd.

Have your kids learn about cooking in the kitchen on Friday

No need to look for a babysitter to watch your kids during your date night. Drop off the little ones at Kids Night Out at Young Chefs Academy, Jan. 17, 6-8:30 p.m. for a cooking class. Still need convincing? For parents whose kids attend this event, you can dine at La Contea right next door to Young Chefs Academy, and get 20% off of your meal (excluding alcohol).

Registration is required for the cooking class, and you can buy tickets here.

Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge is at 7970 Jefferson Highway.