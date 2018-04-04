Happy Hour at Radio Bar with free wine tomorrow night

The votes are in, and the wines are flowing. The Radio Bar officially launches its new wine menu with a Launch Party Thursday, April 5. The event includes free wine samples and cheese, as well as discounted glass and bottle prices. 5-7 p.m. See more here.

Local Chef Showdown series heats up tomorrow night

It’s chef vs. chef in tomorrow night’s Chef Showdown. Bite & Booze‘s Jay Ducote faces off against Eusebio Gongora II of Southfin Southern Poke. Each competitor will prepare an appetizer, entree and dessert with mystery basket ingredients. Guests will sample all six dishes and vote on a winner. Bite & Booze will email ticket-holders the Baton Rouge location details tomorrow. $60. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Home gardening tips and book signing at Clegg’s Nursery on Friday

LSU AgCenter’s Kathryn Fontenot visits Clegg’s Nursery on Siegen Lane Friday, April 6, with a vegetable Q&A and book signing. Get some home gardening guidance and a signed copy of Fontenot’s new book, The Louisiana Urban Gardener. 10 a.m.-noon. Find more details here.

Have a spot of tea with Red Stick Spice on Tuesday

It’s tea time. Red Stick Spice Co. hosts Tea 101: a sit, watch, learn and taste demonstration on all things tea. The class features six types of tea from all over the world Tuesday, April 10. $20. 6-7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Three pairing dinners this week:

On Sunday, April 8, Corporate Brew & Draft presents Turning the Screw w/ Ollie & J: A Beer Pairing Event for All. Ollie Landry and Jeremiah Yale guide attendees through several “complex and unapproachable” beers and a selection of paired foods. $40. 6-8 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

On Tuesday, April 10, Tallulah hosts Tuscany in Tallulah Wine Dinner. The event features five courses, included flash-fried oysters, ribollita (a Tuscan bread soup) and truffle risotto, paired with wine from Opici Winery. $75. 7-10 p.m. Call 388-6710 for reservations. See full menu here.

Also on Tuesday, April 10, White Oak Plantation hosts the April in Paris Wine Dinner with dishes from Chef John Folse and Jeremy Langlois. The pop-up event includes hors d’oeuvres and a four-course wine-paired meal. $99. Call 751-1882 for reservations. More info here.