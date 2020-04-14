Have a nightly chat at the virtual bar and coffee lounge this week

Miss going to coffee shops and socializing with friends at local bars? Every day, April 14-26, the Baton Rouge-based Virtual Bar Room is hosting all of your social needs via Zoom. The virtual hangouts are 6-11 p.m.

Get a quarantine care packaged meal for your family on Tuesday

Miss getting your favorite foods from Brickyard South, or miss just cracking some cold ones with your friends? Every weekday this week, Brickyard South is offering weekday care packages with dinner and beer for $10. From 5:30-8:30 p.m., pick up and indulge in Taco Tuesday, Wing Wednesday, as well as new sauces, burgers, sandwiches and other treats.

Click here to RSVP for your care package. Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd.

Check out the drive-thru farmers market on Thursday

Join Red Stick Farmers Market for its drive-thru-only format and support your local farmers and vendors. The Thursday market is at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 8 a.m.-noon, April 16. The Saturday market is downtown, 8 a.m.-noon, April 18.

Pennington is at 6400 Perkins Road. The downtown market is along Fifth Street. Enter from North Street and turn left onto Fifth, then exit left onto Main Street.

Support your local farmers and vendors at The Market at the Oasis on Saturday

Following social distancing guidelines, support your local vendors and farmers at The Market at the Oasis Saturday, April 18, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. You can opt to walk through the market while wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart from vendors, or try the drive-thru option so you can enjoy your favorite farmers, plant vendors, coffee and food items from the comfort of your car.

The Market at the Oasis is at 13827 Coursey Blvd.