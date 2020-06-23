Make tacos over a Zoom cooking class Wednesday

Red Stick Spice Co. is hosting another Zoom cooking class. This time, participants will be learning to make avocado salsa and shrimp tacos.

Sign up for the class here, and Zoom login instructions will be sent via email. Make sure to sign up 24 hours ahead of time! The class will be Wednesday, June 24, 6-7 p.m.

Enjoy a BYOB concert at Beauvoir Park

Head to Beauvoir Park on Wednesday to see Smokehouse Porter, Miss Mamie Porter and The Gut Bucket Blues Band take the stage. The concert is kid-friendly and BYOB.

The show is Wednesday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. Due to safety concerns, only 50 tickets will be available for presale. Purchase tickets here. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.

Celebrate Pride with friends at Splash

Splash Nightclub is hosting its fourth annual Pride party Friday, which includes giveaways, performances by Danika Bone’t and Lady D. Andrews, and music from DJ Corey Kling.

The party will be held Friday, June 26, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Temperature checks will be implemented, and masks are highly recommended. Splash is at 2183 Highland Road.

Lounge poolside and watch acrobatic performances and live music at GymFit

GymFit hosts a family-friendly pool party Saturday night. Taylor Nauta will perform live acoustic tunes, and Bayou Cirque will perform fire shows and aerial acrobatics. There will also be food vendors.

The event $10 for gym members and $20 for nonmembers. Admission will be limited due to the safety concerns.

The event is Saturday, June 27, 5-9 p.m. GymFit – Adventure Community Center is at 4343 Rhoda Drive.

Celebrate your birthday at Brickyard Bar and Patio

If you can prove you have a June birthday, Brickyard will give you a $25 bar tab. Don’t lie, or the bar promises to tell everyone!

The Birthday Bash will be held Sunday, June 28, 4-10:30 p.m.