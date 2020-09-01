Check out a Tom Hanks costume and more movie memorabilia at a pop-up exhibit this week

Now through Labor Day, the USS KIDD Veterans Museum is showing a small-scale exhibit of Greyhound props and accessories. The film, which stars Tom Hanks and was partially shot here in Baton Rouge at the USS KIDD, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

At the exhibit, visitors can check out a costume worn by Hanks, as well as other film props. Entry is included with the museum’s regular admission. The USS KIDD Veterans Museum is at 305 S. River Road.

Make an indulgent dinner Thursday while watching a Zoom cooking class

Red Stick Spice Co. hosts a 60-minute cooking class Thursday, Sept. 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

On the menu: deep-dish Italian sausage pizza and cookie-butter brownies. The class recommends watching with a partner, family member or roommate and cooking together during the class.

Tickets are $25. Register here.

Spend your Friday evening on a night hike

Bid summer farewell at BREC’s Highland Road Community Park, which is hosting a family-friendly educational hike Friday, Sept. 4, 7-9 p.m.

Attendees will learn about local ecology and nocturnal animals while playing activities and games. Tickets are $5. Spaces are limited, so be sure to register here in advance. The park is at 14024 Highland Road.