Dine Roundup: Pizza cooking class, crawfish boil and more food events this week in Baton Rouge

  • By Julia-Claire Evans

Let the LSU AgCenter show you how to make authentic Italian pizza Thursday

Join LSU AgCenter’s Tenant Assistant Marta Panceri, who grew up in Milan, Italy, as she shows you how to make an authentic Italian pizza. The class will be taught over Zoom, and grocery lists will be sent out after sign up.

The class will be Thursday, March 25, 11 a.m.-noon. Find more information and sign up on the AgCenter’s Facebook page.

Make your acting debut in a murder mystery dinner Saturday

Enjoy a four-course meal at Phil Brady’s all while putting your investigative skills to the work.

The restaurant and bar hosts the Trailer Park Tragedy improv dinner this Saturday, March 27, at 6 p.m. Attendees can request a role by emailing Rob Hagen at [email protected] or texting 938-0993.

Phil Brady’s is at 4848 Government St. Check out the full menu here, and sign up for tickets here.

Get your fill of crawfish and live music at Three Roll Estate on Saturday

The downtown distillery is launching a Saturday series with boiled crawfish from Sweet Jones Farms and a rotating schedule of live performances.

It all starts this Saturday, March 27, 1-4 p.m., with music from Cajun Acadien Band.

Three Roll Estate is at 760 Saint Philip St. Find the event info here.


