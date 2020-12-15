Drive in Concert at the Rowe is back tonight, this time featuring your favorite holiday tunes

Enjoy a drive-in concert at Perkins Rowe, featuring local band After 8 singing some favorite holiday songs. Pile your family or quaran-crew into the car for a fun and safe night. Tickets are $30 per car, and all proceeds will go to St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Baton Rouge.

The event is Tuesday, Dec. 15, 6-7 p.m. Find tickets and more information on the concert here.

Bring the family Friday to ‘Let it Sneaux: Movie in the Park’

This Friday, BREC’s Hartley Vey Park at Gardere Lane will be showing a holiday favorite, The Muppet Christmas Carol. The free, socially distant movie will be shown outside, so don’t forget your blankets and chairs!

The event will be Friday, Dec. 18, 4-7 p.m. Find more information on Movie in the Park here.

It’s ‘Dog Day’ Saturday at the Swamp!

Bring your favorite furry friend to BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center for a fun day of play. Dog Day means no pet policies are enforced at the center, so trails and buildings are open to you and your dog.

Dog Day is Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Find more information on the center’s Facebook page.

Give the sweetest pets a home this weekend—and for the holidays

West Baton Rouge Parish Shelter and Animal Control will be hosting Adoption Day this Saturday. The shelter hopes to try and completely clear out its shelter and give some super sweet friends a home for Christmas. How could you say no?

This event will be Saturday, Dec. 19, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the shelter’s Facebook page.