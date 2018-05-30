Make Pawnee proud at ‘Parks and Recreation’ Trivia at Barcadia Wednesday

The show may have ended in 2015, but we all know you still marathon it regularly. Put those hours of marathoning to good use and show off your knowledge about all things breakfast, woodworking and Li’l Sebastian-related at Parks and Recreation Trivia Night.

You’ll also want to treat yo’ self to $9 boneless wings with fries and $5 pitchers of domestic beer.

The event is Wednesday, May 31, 8-10 p.m., at Barcadia Baton Rouge.

Winning teams should preregister here. Registration does not guarantee your team a table, so you’ll want to channel your Leslie Knope-level preparation skills and get there early. Barcadia Baton Rouge is at 3347 Highland Road.

LOL while enjoying a burger at The Station on Wednesdays

Those needing a little pick-me-up to get themselves through the work week should head over to The Station Sports Bar and Grill. While eating burgers and sipping one of more than 100 brews of beer, you will be able to hear local comics do their thing. Burger aficionados can step outside their comfort zone with a selection from the restaurant’s new menu. Cheese-lovers can try the Blitz Burger topped with mozzarella sticks and cheese, while meat lovers can get their chicken and beef fix simultaneously with the Farm Burger topped with chicken tenders.

Can’t make it this Wednesday, 8-10 p.m? No problem, The Station will host comedians and drink specials, including $2 Bud Lights and $3 tequila shots, every Wednesday all summer long. The Station is at 4608 Bennington Ave.

Bring a little slice of Italy to your week at Vino Italiano Festival Saturday

These boots may not have been made for walkin’, but they certainly were made for drinkin’ and eatin’: The boot of Italy and the boot of Louisiana will be paired together at the Vino Italiano Festival at Martin’s Wine Cellar.

You will be able to taste a variety of Italian wines, meats and cheeses from the deli without traveling too far from home.

The Italian celebration is Saturday, June 2, 6-7:30 p.m, at 7248 Perkins Road. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased here.

Kick your day off Louisiana-style at Boudreaux’s First Sunday Jazz Brunch

We’re not really sure what says Louisiana more: a creamy grits bar, a jazz quartet or bottomless beverages? Luckily, you won’t have to choose with Boudreaux’s First Sunday Jazz Brunch.

Your ear buds and taste buds will be in for a treat Sunday, June 3, at Boudreaux’s Catering, as you eat omelettes and sweets while listening to the local brass sounds of the Nick Abraham Band.

The buffet price is $22 per adult and $8 for children under 11. You can reserve seats here, with time slots available between 10 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Boudreaux’s Catering is at 2647 Government St.

Drink around the world without leaving Baton Rouge at Fête du Vin Sunday

Let your taste buds travel internationally this weekend—without the jet lag—with a wine tasting by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society.

Guests can socialize while tasting high-end wines from around the world and from the depths of private wine cellars.

The event is Sunday, June 3, at Juban’s Restaurant. Tickets start at $125 and can be purchased here. Juban’s is at 3739 Perkins Road.