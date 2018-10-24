Win ‘The Office’ Trivia Wednesday

The Tiger Band’s rendition of The Office garnered national attention, including from the cast members themselves. But those looking to prove Baton Rouge truly has the No. 1 fans of the offbeat comedy may want to sign up for The Office Trivia at Barcadia Wednesday, Oct. 24.

First, you’ll want to register here in advance to participate. Tickets are $10 cash per person. After binging your favorite seasons, you’ll want to head out to Barcardia to 3347 Highland Road, 8-10:30 p.m. And since Halloween is around the corner, there will be a costume contest.

Top teams and those donning the best costumes will take away monetary prizes (and maybe even some of Kevin’s homemade chili) and Barcadia gift cards. There will even be Stranger Things-related prizes to help hold us over until the new season of that show comes out next year.

End the work week with a five-course meal Friday

Do you enjoy king crab salad with roasted corn and avocado? What about maple bourbon-glazed pork belly featuring butternut squash and toasted hazelnuts? Well if so, Friday night is your time to shine. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is hosting its Whiskey & Wine Dinner Friday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m.

The five-course dinner served at the restaurant, 7321 Corporate Blvd., will be paired with cocktails, straight pours and aged wine. Just make sure to leave room for dessert, because we hear there will be warm apple bacon butter cake and vanilla ice cream to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Tickets are $95 and can be reserved by calling 925-2710—$20 from every dinner sold this evening up to $25,000 will go to the Association of Junior Leagues International, a women’s volunteer organization.

Wake up to some pancakes at the Kiwanis Pancake Festival

Few things can get us out of bed on Saturday mornings, but the annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival on Oct. 27 certainly makes the cut.

From 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m., loads of festivities will be happening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on North Stadium Drive. Besides a hearty breakfast, there will be a youth talent showcase and art show, health screenings and face painting—fitting, as Halloween is just around the corner.

Tickets are $6.50 online and $7 at the door. All proceeds go toward community programs and youth support.

End the weekend with a yoga cool down and a brunch buffet Sunday

Inhale, exhale and then inhale some food with Burn and Brunch Sunday, Oct. 28. At 8:50 a.m., an instructor from Yoga Bliss Baton Rouge will lead attendees in a morning yoga routine on The Rum House’s patio. At 10 a.m., guests can cool down after the cool down by heading inside for a brunch buffet, complete with your choice of a bottomless bloody mary or mimosa, breakfast tacos and tasso shrimp and grits.

Tickets for the event at The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Road, are $35 and can be purchased here. Oh, and it’s BYOM (bring your own mat) and BYOWB (bring your own water bottle).

Dine and doodle Tuesday

Calling all Baton Rouge artists (and yes, that includes you, margin doodlers) and food haul lovers. Drink & Draw is having its monthly event that will take place at White Star Market Tuesday, Oct. 30, and something tells us you’re not going to want to miss it.

From 7-9 p.m., you can devour local eats, sip on brews, work on some sketches and chat with other creatives in the community. All you have to do is bring your sketchbooks and drawing utensils down to the Mid City food hall, 4624 Government St., and get to creating. As the night comes to a close, White Star will hang up artwork from the event to commemorate the gathering.