Celebrate with cocktails at the Spirits of Louisiana event Thursday

On Oct. 26, the Old State Capitol will host its annual Spirits of Louisiana fundraiser, a nod to the spirits of the historic building (it’s said to be haunted) and the spirits distilled in Louisiana. Ten local and regional distilleries will be participating (Read: There will be cocktails). Heirloom Cuisine will be catering.

The event is 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $60. Find tickets and more info here.

Get Halloween recipes with Eat Fit BR at Whole Foods Thursday

Head to Whole Foods Oct. 26 for an Eat Fit BR demo (in partnership with Ochner Eat Fit and Healthy BR) and a tour of the store. You’ll learn how to make Halloween-themed treats. No tricks here; Halloween can totally be made healthy.

This free event is 6-7:30 p.m. Register here.

‘Boos and Brews’ at Tin Roof Brewing Company Friday

Food, beer and pets in costumes are a few of our favorite things. Tin Roof’s “Boos and Brews” includes all three. Enter your pet in the costume contest and get a free pint in return. Drink blood orange Voodoo Pale Ale and grab a bite from Reed’s Cakes. For every blood orange Voodoo Pale Ale bought, Tin Roof will donate $1 to Companion Animal Alliance.

The event is 4-7 p.m. with the costume contest starting at 6:30 p.m. See more info here.

Dinner and a showing of ‘Psycho’ at the Manship Theatre Friday

On Oct. 27, The Manship Theatre will not only screen Psycho but also serve a three-course Psycho-themed menu from Capital City Grill. If you lose your appetite at the sight of black-and-white blood, you can go just for the movie.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The movie starts at 8 p.m.

Attend the ‘Yelloween’ party at Galatoire’s Bistro Friday

On Oct. 27, Galatoire’s Bistro will host its first Yelloween party—named for the yellow-labeled Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Veuve Clicquot specials and other drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets cover dinner and all you-can-eat hors d’oeuvres. There will be a photo booth, so you’re (obviously) going to want to dress in costume.

The event is 7-10 p.m. Purchase your ticket for $40.

Check out LCI’s fall harvest baking class Saturday

It finally feels like fall, meaning it’s time to bake seasonal everything. Or at the very least, it’s time to learn how. Louisiana Culinary Institute will hold a fall baking class Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Chef Derrick Beverly will teach you how to make apple and cranberry pie, pumpkin pound cake, baked pudding and squash cookies.

The class costs $125. Sign up and see more details here.

Enjoy a ‘Fondue Scarytale’ at The Melting Pot Saturday

The Melting Pot will host a children’s Halloween party Saturday, complete with a costume contest. For kids, it’s another chance to dress in costume. For parents, it’s one less meal to cook. This three-course meal includes cheese fondue, an entree (chicken, teriyaki sirloin, shrimp or ravioli) and chocolate fondue.

Seating is 1-4 p.m. Admission is $14.95 for children and $24.95 for adults. See more info here.