The Salad Shop partners with local gyms to help with your fitness resolutions

The Salad Shop has joined forces with TreadBR, UFC Gym and Yoglates II to create a “Fit Signature Series” with three healthy combos that can be made into salads, pasta salads or wraps. That includes combos like spinach with chicken, red bell peppers, black beans, chickpeas, sunflower seeds and cucumbers for the UFC Gym Signature, and mixed greens, quinoa, mandarin oranges, corn, red bell peppers, jalapeños, black beans and purple onions for the TreadBR option. Kudos to The Salad Shop for making us actually want to eat our greens.

Beer and tacos at Southern Craft brewery this Thursday, Jan. 11

Southern Craft Brewing Co. and Secret Lair Taqueria are partnering up for Taco Thursday Jan. 11. On the menu are smoked chicken and goat cheese tacos, Cuban smoked pork tacos, smoked Cuban pork sandwiches, burrito bowls and, of course, beer. The event is 6-9 p.m.

Fuel up with Eliza’s Louisiana Marathon menu this weekend

Eliza Restaurant & Bar will be serve a three-course menu perfect for Louisiana Marathon attendees Thursday, Jan. 11, through Saturday, Jan. 13. On the menu: mixed greens salad, crawfish pasta and fresh berries with whipped cream. Available for dine in or takeout, the meal costs $25 before tax and tip.

Fill up on free barbecue at Radio Bar this Sunday, Jan. 14

Dave Remmetter will be cooking up barbecue chicken, potato salad and beans for The Radio Bar’s next Free Food Sunday.

Food is served 4-7 p.m., but you can arrive as early as 3 p.m. Grab a number ticket when you get there. Attendees must be 21 or older. See more details here.

Learn to cook for your bae with the BouillaBabes next Wednesday, Jan. 17

Win over that special someone with good food at “Date Night with the BouillaBabes” at Red Stick Spice Co. next Wednesday. The “sit, watch and eat” class will feature takes on date night food. Because, yes, the way to all of our hearts is through our stomachs. See more details and sign up here.