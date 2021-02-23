Dine Roundup: National Tortilla Chip Day, a virtual crawfish boil and more this week

Enjoy nachos Wednesday at The Velvet Cactus for National Tortilla Chip Day
It’s a national holiday celebrating chips! If you’ve never honored this one before, why not start now? The Velvet Cactus is taking $5 off the price of its heaping piles of nachos for guests. Don’t forget to grab a margarita!
This event will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, 4-9 p.m. Find more information on The Velvet Cactus’ Facebook page.
Crawfish boil … but make it virtual on Thursday
The LSU Agricultural Center will be hosting a virtual crawfish “boil,” but with a twist. The AgCenter will have specialists talking and answering questions about crawfish harvesting, the industry and even the best way to boil your crawfish. If you’re planning on eating your favorite mudbugs this season (who isn’t?) you won’t want to miss this!
The virtual “boil” will be Thursday, Feb. 25, noon-1 p.m. Find more information on its Facebook page.
Enjoy an Italian wine dinner with City Club Saturday
City Club of Baton Rouge is pairing with local wine specialists and chefs to bring you a six-course dinner. You’ll be able to taste Italian food and wines and learn more about what’s in your wine glass. Make your reservation ASAP!
The dinner will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 6-9 p.m. Find more information and make you’re reservation here.
Barre, brunch and bottomless on Saturday
What should follow a workout? Mimosas and brunch, of course. Join Mid Tap as the bar teams up with Body Sculpt Barre to bring you a free 45-minute morning workout class followed by bottomless mimosas and brunch. That’s what we call a good way to start the weekend.
The event will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Find more information on Mid Tap’s Facebook page.