Dine Roundup: National Tortilla Chip Day, a virtual crawfish boil and more this week

Enjoy nachos Wednesday at The Velvet Cactus for National Tortilla Chip Day

It’s a national holiday celebrating chips! If you’ve never honored this one before, why not start now? The Velvet Cactus is taking $5 off the price of its heaping piles of nachos for guests. Don’t forget to grab a margarita!

This event will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, 4-9 p.m. Find more information on The Velvet Cactus’ Facebook page.

Crawfish boil … but make it virtual on Thursday

The LSU Agricultural Center will be hosting a virtual crawfish “boil,” but with a twist. The AgCenter will have specialists talking and answering questions about crawfish harvesting, the industry and even the best way to boil your crawfish. If you’re planning on eating your favorite mudbugs this season (who isn’t?) you won’t want to miss this!