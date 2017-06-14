Dine Roundup: National Bourbon Day at the Cove, GeauxArts Dinner Party and more events

National Bourbon Day Celebration today at The Cove

Celebrate National Bourbon Day today, June 14, at 7 p.m. at The Cove at 2561 Citiplace Court.

Hosted by the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge, the event will have several bourbon cocktail specials. Find a full list of cocktails available at the event here.

Smoke & Boil to host second monthly food and art event Saturday

La Divina Italian Café chefs Jamie Brown and Erik Lefort will be featured at the June 17 Smoke & Boil, a new monthly Baton Rouge event highlighting good cuisine and local art and music.

This month’s menu includes fried green tomatoes, smoked brisket banh mi, Bangkok shrimp, smoked pork belly poutine and cornbread bread pudding.

The event is 3-10 p.m. at Corporate Brew & Draft at 2561 Citiplace Court. Find the full menu here.

Dine for a good cause at LSU MOA’s Geaux Arts dinner party Saturday

Enjoy a three-course meal overlooking the Baton Rouge riverfront at the LSU Museum of Art’s Geaux Arts Dinner Party and Live Auction Saturday.

Chef John Folse & Company will be catering the dinner on the rooftop terrace of the Shaw Center for the Arts. Proceeds from the live auction will benefit LSU MOA’s community outreach programs.

Tickets are $125 per person or $200 per couple. Buy tickets to the party here.

Get your fish frying on with Bayhi Shake Saturday

For some pre-Father’s Day festivities and a seafood fix, come out to Goodwood Hardware & Outdoors June 17 to learn how to fry fish with seasoning brand Bayhi Shake.

Bayhi Shake will be serving up portions of fried fish and dipping sauce to customers, 1-2 p.m.

Admission is free. Goodwood Hardware is at 7539 Jefferson Highway. Learn more information about the event here.

Sample free beer at Urban South Brewery’s tasting at The Radio Bar next Wednesday

Is there ever a bad time for free beer? The answer is no.

Urban South Brewery will be at The Radio Bar June 21, 5-7 p.m., for a free happy hour beer tasting. Attendees will get to sample Urban South’s new rollout of brews, which includes the Charming Wit and Holy Roller IPA.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St. RSVP to the tasting here.

Try six courses of rare foods at The Healthcare Gallery’s tea-infused pop-up dinner next Saturday, June 24

Get ready for six courses at The Healthcare Gallery and Wellness Spa’s tea-infused pop-up dinner, featuring three local chefs.

Chefs Allison Bookman, Matthew Stansbury and Jay Bookman will be preparing a variety of dishes, including jasmine-cured salmon, poached oysters, pork belly and oolong-smoked suck.

The dinner is Saturday, 6-9 p.m., at The Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa at 3488 Brentwood Drive. Buy tickets for $60 here.