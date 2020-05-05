Study the art of tarot cards with an online class Thursday

Bohemian Cove BR wants to teach Baton Rougeans the way of tarot cards using the Rider Waite Radiant Deck during its Intro to Tarot online class.

This eight-part class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. Classes are currently virtual. Reserve your spot at the Bohemian Cove Facebook Page.

Support your local farmers and vendors at The Market at the Oasis on Saturday

Join The Market at the Oasis as it showcases farmers, food vendors and more Saturday, May 9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The weekly market is currently operating drive-thru and walk-through experiences with social distancing guidelines.

The Market at the Oasis is at 13827 Coursey Blvd.

Participate in a virtual group walk Saturday

Even though the 2020 Capital Area Heart Walk has been canceled, the event has would-be attendees covered with a virtual walk on Saturday, May 9.

The American Heart Association wants you to wear your best heart walk gear, take a walk down your favorite path, eat a heart healthy meal and keep up with some at-home exercises. You can post your walking selfies to the Facebook page and/or use #BRHeartWalk.

For more information, to donate and register, click here.

Give mom the gift of mom-osas from Walk-On’s on Sunday

Depending on your Walk-On’s location, you can place your order of a Mom-osa Kit, which includes a bottle of LaMarca Prosecco, orange juice and fresh berries. It even comes with a Mother’s Day coloring and activity sheet for the kids to give to mom, too. Orders can be made through curbside pickup, dine-in or call-in.

Participating locations include Denham Springs (27010 Crossing Circle); Burbank (3838 Burbank Drive) and Brusly (437 Oak Plaza Blvd.)

Grab a Mother’s Day bundle from La Madeleine

Order through takeout, curbside pickup and delivery from La Madeleine as you and your family celebrate Mother’s Day. Pickup a Mother’s Day brunch for four, including your choice of quiche, a strawberry and bacon spinach salad, a gallon of iced tea and four lemon tarts. Rather just gift a whole bundle to mom? The restaurant also offers a Mother’s Day gift bundle of a jar of La Madeleine Jam, cookies, a gift card and more.

More bundles are available here.

La Madeleine is at 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 190, and 7615 Jefferson Highway.

Order some goodies from local businesses for Mother’s Day

It wouldn’t be Mother’s Day without dessert. The Ambrosia Bakery’s Mother’s Day menu includes its famous strawberry cake, as well as various other cakes, pastries and even a “toilet paper cake.” All orders need to be prepaid for curbside pickup; call 763-6489 to order. The Ambrosia Bakery is at 8546 Siegen Lane.

And don’t forget the florals for mom’s at-home Mother’s Day tablescape. Ricky Heroman’s is still accepting orders and making flower deliveries in time for National Nurses Day on Wednesday, May 6, and Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10. Customers are allowed to stop by the store, but customer occupancy is limited to two shoppers per store. To browse and to order, click here. Rickey Heroman’s is at 7450 Jefferson Highway. Or, try a local florist like Forage BR or the Floral Cottage Florist.