Mid City Makers Market debuts at its new home in Electric Depot this weekend. File photo by Kristin Selle

BRAC hosts two webinars to help business owners this week

BRAC is hosting the webinar “How to navigate COVID disruption to consumer behavior” to help local business owners learn how to understand and react to changes in consumerism during the pandemic. Attendees will learn how to use research tools and how to put things into practice to combat changes from the pandemic. The webinar will be Tuesday, Aug. 18, 10-11 a.m. Register for the event and learn more here.

A second BRAC webinar will focus on recruiting for your business with equality and diversity in mind. Guest speakers will go through how these ideas can be implemented in all levels of your business. The webinar will be Thursday, Aug. 20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Register for the event and learn more here.

Check out what’s going on above us at the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium Thursday

Enjoy a planetarium show from the comfort of your home with the planetarium’s live stream about what’s going on in the summer sky above you.

Check out “We need our space LIVE” on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. Find more information about the event here.

Shop the Mid City Makers Market’s new location at Electric Depot Saturday

After being shut down since March for in-person events because of the pandemic, the Mid City Makers Market is back—and it has found its new home at Electric Depot. The socially distant market will feature locally made art, food and other goods for purchase. Buy local and don’t forget to bring a mask!

The market will be Saturday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Click here for more information.