Celebrate The River Room’s second anniversary Thursday

Celebrate The River Room’s second anniversary with a party this Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

The bar will host a free bourbon tasting 8-9 p.m. and live music from Dane Ervin starting at 9 p.m. Free food from Kalurah Street Grill will be available throughout the evening. The lounge will also have whiskey and bourbon cocktail specials all night.

Admission is free. The River Room is at 222 Laurel St. RSVP to the event here.

Free stuff alert: Maxwell’s Market to host tailgating popup Friday

Join Maxwell’s Market in welcoming football season with the store’s first pop-up event. Maxwell’s on Highland Road will host Jay Ducote, Giggles Toy & Candy Store, B. Kids Boutique and newly-opened Smallcakes Cupcakery this Friday, Aug. 18, 5-7 p.m.

The pop-up will feature samples of Maxwell’s new tailgate menu, while Smallcakes will offer cupcake samples. Guests will be able to shop B. Kids’ purple and gold clothing and Giggles’ party supplies. Ducote will also have product samples at the event.

Maxwell’s Market is at 6241 Highland Road. Find more information here.

Try a new healthy living event at LifejunkieFest Saturday

The wellness movement is here, and we’re all for it. Head to LifeJunkieFest downtown this Saturday, Aug. 19—a healthy-living event with exercise activities, food and music.

The festival will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at North Boulevard Town Square. It will kick off with running and biking events at 8 a.m., followed by a strength class at 9:15 a.m. and a yoga class at 10:15 a.m. Live music will begin at 11 a.m.

The festival was organized by Freshjunkie owner Pat Fellows, who recently announced he would open another Freshjunkie store in the Southdowns Shopping Center. Find more information here.

Get your tiki on at Cane Land Saturday

If you missed Cane Land’s first Tiki Time event, you’ve still got a chance to live the island lifestyle at Baton Rouge’s newest distillery this Saturday, Aug. 19.

The event will have themed entertainment, including costume and limbo contests, tiki cocktails and Hawaiian pork sliders.

The event is from 3-9 p.m. Cane Land Distilling Company is at 760 Saint Phillip St. Find more information here.

Get discounted pre-sale tickets to Geaux Rouge’s BRunch Fest this Sunday

You may have heard of Baton Rouge’s newest festival from Geaux Rouge Productions, BRunch Fest, which celebrates all things brunch in the Capital City. Buy pre-sale tickets during brunch this Sunday at The Overpass Merchant, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at a reduced cost of $10 each.

The festival will be Oct. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Baton Rouge Gallery. The event will feature several local restaurants, such as The Ruby Slipper Cafe, Pelican House, Brickyard Edibles, Mestizo and others, and live music.

If you can’t make it this Sunday, you can purchase tickets for the regular price of $15 here. The Overpass Merchant is at 2904 Perkins Road.

Join VIPS for their End of Summer Soiree Sunday

The annual End of Summer Soiree from Volunteers in Public Schools will return this Sunday to the Main Street Market.

Brunch will be provided by Chef Celeste Gill, with live music from the Michael Foster Project. Junior chefs will perform cooking demonstrations during the soiree, and guests will be able to participate in a silent auction. A fall fashion show will also be part of the event.

Purchase tickets for $60 here. The event is in two seatings: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Main Street Market is at 501 Main Street. Find more information here.