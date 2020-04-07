Curbside Burgers and Chow Yum Phat collaboration to help benefit hospital workers

It’s match made in delicious food heaven. Curbside Burgers and Chow Yum Phat are starting a burger and tater tot collaboration Wednesday, April 8. Both restaurants will be serving the dish, which features a Curbside patty topped with chese, Chow Yum Phat’s smoked pork belly, gochujang mayo, hoisin sauce and pickled jalapenos and onions. The tots will be made the classic Curbside way and tossed in an herb salad with Chow Yum Phat’s secret spice mix and cilantro lime crema.

For the collaboration, $2 of every burger sold will be donated to the “Feed the Frontline” campaign serving food to hospital workers throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

The meals will be available at Curbside, 4158 Government St., and Chow Yum Phat, 2363 Hollydale Ave., starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, and continuing into the weekend.

Take part in a small business development webinar geared toward restaurants and retail on Tuesday

Not sure how to cope with COVID-19 as a small business? Join in this Zoom meeting with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, to learn about the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

You can join online, over the phone at 346-248-7799. The Webinar ID is 733 346 419.

Walk-On’s to provide free meals to furloughed hospitality workers Tuesday and Thursday

Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux is launching its collaboration with Furlough Kitchen food truck, a nonprofit that supports furloughed hospitality workers with one free meal. The food truck will provide a free meal, a classic burger with fries, to all furloughed hospitality workers 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 9.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux (Burbank) is at 3838 Burbank Drive.

Check out the farmers market’s new drive-thru format Thursday

Head over to the Red Stick Farmers Market‘s Thursday, April 9, market at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 8 a.m.-noon, and support local farmers with this drive-thru only format. Participants are encouraged to check the website and pre-order items to help the drive-thru line move smoothly.

For the Thursday market, enter from Perkins Road onto Kenilworth Parkway, take the first right on Irene Drive at the Pennington sign and follow the signs to enter the market.

Spend the morning painting at home with your kids on Friday

Miss going to Painting and Pinot? No worries; join its artists and organizers for a free online art class, 10-10:45 a.m., where you can learn to draw a shark. Even though this event is geared for kids, adults can join for the fun in the comfort of their homes. Find out more about the event on Facebook.

Spend Easter weekend with an Easter Bunny Drive-By Selfie on Saturday

Join local toy company Tatro: Hand-Built Magnetic Toys for the ultimate social distancing Easter Bunny Party. The event takes place Saturday, April 11, 2-5 p.m., at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine.

Families can enjoy curbside pickup of grab-and-go arts and craft bags and a drive-by selfie with the Easter bunny, all while maintaining the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

Reserve your spot here, and answer the short form here for your Easter gift.

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine is at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway.