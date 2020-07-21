Kirk Holder performs at Bin 77 Bistro and Wine

Enjoy live music and cold drinks on Wednesday at Bin 77. Kirk Holder will be playing a variety of acoustic music, and Bin 77’s drinks are sure to cool you off!

The performance will be Wednesday, July 22, 6-10 p.m. Find more info here.

Bin 77 Bistro is at 10111 Perkins Rowe, Suite 160.

Enjoy acoustic rock with local artist Caitlyn Renee at On the Half Shell Seafood and Oyster Bar

Seafood and live music are on the menu Thursday with Caitlyn Renee at On the Half Shell. If you’re looking for a reason for a socially distant night out, this is it!

This event will be Thursday, July 23, 7-9 pm. Find more info here.

On the Half Shell is at 37390 Perkins Road, Suite 3751.

Rock for Spots brings a virtual concert featuring local health care workers for a cause

Rock for Spots, an annual benefit concert for skin and soft-tissue cancer patients, is going virtual and raising money for Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center’s cancer patients affected by COVID-19.

The event will feature performances from bands made up of local health care workers and physicians.

Rock for Spots will be Thursday, July 23, starting at 7 p.m. Learn more here.