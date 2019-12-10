Try some local brews this Tuesday at Tin Roof

This Tuesday, Dec. 10, it’s Geaux Local Tuesday at Tin Roof Brewing Company. There will be reduced prices for beer, 4-10 p.m., making it the perfect time to relax and enjoy local brews.

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Do some crafts this Wednesday at the Bookstore Bar

This Wednesday, Dec. 11, is Craft Night at the Bookstore Bar. You can paint a Grinch light-up bottle and get drink specials, 7-8:30 p.m., with the event benefiting Magic Happens Rabbit Rescue.

Cost is $20. The Bookstore Bar is at 10466 Airline Highway, Ste. B.

Check out the wine raffle at Calandro’s this Thursday

The 8th annual rare whiskey raffle at Calandro’s will be this Thursday, Dec. 12. There will be wine tastings, whiskey samples and raffles 5-8 p.m. All proceeds go toward the Fore Kids Foundation and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to benefit children’s charities.

Calandro’s Supermarket is at 12732 Perkins Road.

Take photos with the Grinch this Thursday

Dinner with the Grinch this Thursday, Dec. 12, at The Velvet Cactus will offer free photos with the Grinch, 5-8 p.m. The restaurant will be open for anyone wanting to eat after taking pictures.

The Velvet Cactus Baton Rouge is at 7655 Old Hammond Highway.

Learn how to make platters and boards this week

This Thursday, Dec. 12, the Platter & Boards: Holiday Nibbles class, 6-8 p.m., at the Red Stick Spice Company will have you learning everything about making them. The menu will include ginger-garlic sticky chicken wings, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onion crostini and German chocolate brownies.

Tickets are $85. The Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.