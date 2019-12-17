Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is one of several shops that will offer late-night shopping events this week—complete with cocktails, of course. Photo by Collin Richie

Drink spiked cider and eggnog at Circa 1857 this Tuesday

Late Night Christmas Shopping this Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Circa 1857, will help locals get those last minute gifts in. The market will have spiked cider, eggnog, cookies and huge discounts, 5-9 p.m.

The Market at Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

On Wednesday, learn how to make cute holiday cookies

This Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Christmas Cookie Decorating Class at Light House Coffee will four cookies for each participant to design, as well as beverages. Learn the secrets behind festive holiday cookies, and crush it at all your holiday parties, 6:45-8:45 p.m.

Tickets are $40. Light House Coffee is at 257 Lee Drive.

Have dinner with other ‘Doctor Who’ fans this Wednesday

The Doctor Who Viewing Group Christmas Party this Wednesday, Dec. 18, at George’s O’Neal will include a gift exchange, dinner and dessert. If you’re a fan, this is your chance to geek out, starting at 7 p.m.

George’s O’Neal is at 15321 George O’Neal Road.

The 3rd Mestizo Market will have cocktails and artists this Wednesday

This Wednesday, Dec. 18, the 3rd Annual Mestizo Market will have 10 local artists and entrepreneurs displaying their products. Listen to music by Taylor Rae, sip on cocktails and take a look around 5-9 p.m.

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine is at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway.

Check out the free beer tasting at Radio Bar this Thursday

On Thursday, Dec. 19, get ready for the Free Beer Tasting event at The Radio Bar. Southern Craft Brewing Co. will have beers like Triple Dry Hopped Hyla, Citeaux and more, 5-7 p.m.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

This Thursday, it’s all plants and cocktails at the Secret Planta Christmas Party

The Secret Planta Christmas Party this Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Baton Rouge Succulent Co., will feature cocktails, shopping and—best of all—a plant trade. Bring a plant, and go home with a new one, 6-8 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is at 7276 Highland Road.