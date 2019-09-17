At Tuesday’s Sean Minor Wine Dinner, taste wine pairings with five courses

It’s time to get fancy this Tuesday at the Sean Minor Wine Dinner. Held at Juban’s Creole Restaurant and Caterer, 6-9 p.m., Sept. 17, food and wine are paired up carefully for a great culinary experience. During the five-course dinner, guests will try scallops with rosé crème fraiche and local caviar, roasted butternut squash bisque, a crispy duck quarter with rabbit and dumplings, and much more.

Juban’s Creole Restaurant and Caterer is at 3739 Perkins Road. The dinner costs about $86 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Eat pizza and play to win tonight at Regnelli’s ‘Gossip Girl’ trivia

Do you have some great theories on who the Gossip Girl really was? Gossip Girl Trivia at Regnelli’s Pizzeria this Tuesday, Sept. 17, is your chance to shine. From 6 to 9 p.m., you can hang out with other mega fans and maybe even win some gift cards or a pitcher of beer. Finally, your mastery of all things Gossip Girl will come in handy.

Reginelli’s Pizzeria is at 684 Jefferson Highway.

Become a tea drinker Wednesday with the Herbal Crafting Teas and Tinctures class

This Wednesday, Sept. 18, get really into herbs and personalized tea. At Bohemian Cove BR’s Herbal Crafting Teas and Tinctures event, 6:30-8 p.m., become a tea connoisseur as you learn how to make delicious mixtures that you can take home.

The event is costs $35, and reservations are required. Bohemian Cove BR is inside Vintage Soul Antiques, 12455 S. Harrells Ferry Road.

Taste more wine pairings at a L’Auberge event Wednesday

Keep the wine coming this Wednesday, Sept. 18, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge’s Come Sail away with Cloudy Bay: Wines from New Zealand event. From 6-9 p.m., enjoy four courses paired with Cloudy Bay Estate wines.

The event costs about $89 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations must be made in advance. L’Auberge is at 777 L’auberge Ave.

Food trucks galore at Alexander’s Highland Market this Thursday

On Thursday, go party at Alexander’s Highland Market. From 5-8 p.m., the Food Truck Roundup will have live music, beer and wine samplings and a tailgate tasting. Try Cuban at the Geaux Cuban food truck or good old-fashioned Southern comfort food at the Fete au Fete food truck.

Alexander’s Highland Market is at 18111 Highland Market Drive.