Devour a four-course South American Supper from Jay Ducote tonight

Taste the best of what South American cuisine has to offer at Red Stick Spice Co.‘s South American Supper Wednesday, July 12.

Jay Ducote and fellow Gov’t Taco chef Aimee Tortorich will prepare a four-course dinner for guests, including dishes like ceviche, paella and red snapper. Read the full mouthwatering menu here.

Buy tickets for $65 each here. The dinner is 6-9 p.m. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Grab your friends and go downtown for Wine Walk Wednesday

Join other wine lovers in appreciating refreshing and unique wines during the bar hop Wine Walk Wednesdays, a weekly wine club that meets downtown.

Attendees meet at Lava Cantina on Third Street and travel to four or five venues, spending about an hour in each one. The cost to participate is $10, and two tastings from each venue are included.

The event is 5:30-9:30 p.m, but you can join the Wine Walk at any time. Find more information here.

Free scotch tasting at The Radio Bar tonight; new cocktail happy hour and tiki drinks menu

Enjoy free scotch samples from Southern Glazers at The Radio Bar tonight, 5-7 p.m. RSVP here.

The bar also rolled out new offerings recently. Every Thursday from 4 p.m. to close, Radio Bar will offer six classic cocktails for $6. See the cocktail happy hour menu here.

The bar also unveiled a new summer cocktail menu with six tiki-themed drinks. Check out the full drink list here.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Head to Burgersmith to try Crying Eagle’s newest brew this Friday

Try the newest craft brew from Lake Charles-based brewery Crying Eagle at Burgersmith this Friday.

Dubbed “Louisiana Lager,” the beer is brewed using Louisiana rice from local mills.

Admission is free, and the event is 6-10 p.m. Burgersmith is at 3613 Perkins Road.

Learn how to meal prep like a pro at Whole Foods Saturday

Learn the basics of meal prepping with Feel Good Mama founder Chenoa Farrell at Whole Foods Market July 15.

Attendees will leave with a five-day meal plan, recipes, shopping list and store coupons. The demonstration is 10-11:30 a.m.

Tickets are $15. Reserve your spot here. Whole Foods is at 7529 Corporate Blvd.