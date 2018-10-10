Listen to tunes and try varieties of jambalaya at the Jambalaya Jam Thursday

North Boulevard Town Square has a jam-packed week ahead—quite literally—with events scheduled every day of the week, one of those being the Jambalaya Jam Thursday, Oct. 11, 5-8 p.m.

Nearly 50 teams will participate at the event, showcasing their versions of jambalaya in hopes of winning you over. To complement the andouille sausage and chicken, cold drinks will be available as well as the latest sounds from New Orleans band The Mixed Nuts.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here. All proceeds will benefit United Way.

Commemorate National Gumbo Day Friday at Don’s Seafood

This is Louisiana, so for every jambalaya-centered event that occurs, we’re going to have a gumbo-centered event. It’s just the way it is. We don’t make the rules.

DON’s Seafood will be offering its gumbo for half off—dine-in only—Friday, Oct. 12, for National Gumbo Day at its Denham Springs location at 136 Rushing Road. With the cool front coming in, the warm gumbo will be a lovely way to kick off another Louisiana fall.

White Star Market launches happy hour

The Government Street food hall is giving us something to talk about once again with the launch of its happy hour last week. From Tuesday to Friday, 3-6 p.m., foodies will be able to get their favorite meals and cocktails at cheaper prices.

Whether it’s the $5 shrimp and grits from Fete au Fete or the 85-cent raw Gulf oysters from Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, we have a feeling everyone will be rushing to White Star after work to try to make it in time.

Test your spelling caliber at Buzzed Spelling Bee Thursday

Admit it, we love watching the kid geniuses at the Scripps National Spelling Bee spell words we’ve never heard of. Well, now it’s the adults’ turn. Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s is hosting a Buzzed Spelling Bee Thursday, Oct. 11, 5:30-8 p.m. to benefit the Baton Rouge chapter of City Year.

City Year mentors serve as role models in schools around the city, assisting students by keeping track of their attendance and providing them with social and educational support.

With that in mind, heading to the downtown bar at 214 Third St. with a team of two to four of your closest friends seems like a no-brainer. Registration is $50 per team, and each participant (21 and older obviously) will receive two free drink tickets.

Celebrate Walk-On’s 15th birthday bash Friday

What began as a conversation between two LSU basketball players and a floor plan scribbled on a napkin is now a sports bar with 20 locations across the South. But Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar does not plan on forgetting its Baton Rouge roots as it celebrates where it all began with a 15-year-anniversary party at the first location, 3838 Burbank Drive.

The bash will begin Friday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. and features the likes of country music duo Big & Rich and country artist Todd O’Neill. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here, and rain or shine, the show will go on.