This weekend, you can taste World Champion jambalaya at the 51st annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival. Each day of the festival, chefs will go head-to-head in jambalaya cooking competitions. The festival will also feature musicians from a variety of genres, a carnival, car show, 5K and 1-mile fun run. May 25-27 at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales.

Show off your movie knowledge at Disney-Pixar Trivia Night Thursday

How many times have you seen The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Toy Story? If you’re anything like us, more times than you’d like to admit. But, don’t let all that knowledge go to waste. Tomorrow night, Corporate Brew & Draft is hosting Disney-Pixar Trivia Night. The event will include a costume contest, pint specials and food. 7-9:30 p.m.

Celebrate Memorial Day at Bar Louie Sunday

Start celebrating a little early at Bar Louie’s Memorial Day Kickoff Party Sunday. Attendees can enjoy two-for-one drinks, $15 sangria pitchers and hookah games. Music will be provided by DJ Mario and IAM_DJDK. 3-9 p.m. Cover is free before 4 p.m.

Celebrate Memorial Day with a kids cooking class Monday

Kick off summer vacation by taking the kids to a Memorial Day celebration at Young Chefs Academy Monday. Children will be making star cookies, edible sparklers, sloppy joes, crunchy baked fries and fun crafts. There are two sessions available, either 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. $55.

Work out and hang out for Memorial Day Monday

Next Monday, unwind at Bengal Tap Room after a special Geaux CrossFit workout. For $10, you’ll get a burger, fries and beer at the Tap Room’s Memorial Day Hang Out. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10.