Learn to make cocktails at Magpie Cafe downtown tonight, Dec. 13

Head to Magpie downtown tonight at 6 p.m. to learn how to make three holiday-inspired cocktails. Bar director Chip Dennison will lead the class. There will be snacks, which is always a plus. The class starts at 6 p.m. See more info here. Tickets are $29 plus tax; get yours online or at the door.

Taste Chilean wine at Churchill’s Thursday, Dec. 14

Still Christmas shopping? You can’t go wrong with a bottle of wine. Churchill’s will host a wine tasting with bottles from Chile Thursday, 6-9 p.m. See the details here.

Toast to seven years of Tin Roof Friday, Dec. 15

Can you believe Tin Roof Brewing Co. is already 7? Celebrate at the brewery this Friday, 4-10 p.m. Try Tin Roof’s new Ground Coffee Porter (made in partnership with Garden District Coffee), a seventh anniversary Imperial Stout and the barrel-aged Smiling Ivan Russian Imperial Stout. Barbosa’s Barbecue & Catering will be there, too. RSVP here.

Visit Santa at Curbside Burgers Saturday, Dec. 16

Santa will be at Curbside Burgers Saturday, noon-4 p.m. But if seeing Santa isn’t reason enough to head to Curbside, warm holiday cocktails, hot chocolate and white chocolate peppermint shakes might convince you. Curbside is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. See more details here.

Play Christmas trivia at The Overpass Merchant Sunday, Dec. 17

The Overpass Merchant and Let’s Get Quizzical will host day-drinking trivia (the best kind of trivia) with Christmas-themed questions (even better) this Sunday, 4:30-7 p.m. The restaurant will serve a family-style menu, so be sure to bring friends. See more details here.