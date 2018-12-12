Fleming’s now open for lunch on Fridays

Now you don’t have to wait for dinner to treat yourself to Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The restaurant has been a dinner-only spot for more than a decade. But now, every Friday in December, the steakhouse will be open for lunch 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The restaurant will serve its regular dinner menu as well as some lunch offerings, including a vegetarian power bowl with grilled avocado, mixed greens and seasonal vegetables.

Eat tacos and shop Christmas goods Wednesday

After you chow down on some tacos at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, sneak in some local shopping. The second annual Mestizo Market features local vendors selling their Christmas gifts and services Wednesday, Dec. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Head to the restaurant, 2323 South Acadian Thruway, to enjoy all this, plus live music by singer-songwriter and Port Allen native Taylor Rae.

Put the ‘eat’ in ‘create’ at Drink & Draw Thursday

This month’s Drink & Draw will be in the heart of Mid City at White Star Market Thursday, Dec. 13, 7-9 p.m. It will be dinner time, so be sure to order some eats from your favorite food hall vendors.

Head to 4624 Government St.—sketchbooks and pencils in tote—to the sketchiest event of the season. Those who stay until the end will be entered into a Drink & Draw T-shirt giveaway, and White Star will proudly display the drawings afterward.

Sing your heart out to the Grinch-themed karaoke Saturday

Sure, regular karaoke is fun and all, but there’s no party quite like a Grinchmas Christmas karaoke party at La. Daiquiris of Baton Rouge. The big night is Saturday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. at the bar, 1962 O’Neal Lane.

Expect prizes and drink specials, plus a free shot for anyone who dresses like the Grinch himself or dons Christmas apparel. Much to the Grinch’s dismay, the music is sure to be joyful and triumphant.

Chat with Santa over some breakfast Sunday

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Even more important? Breakfast with Santa at La Divina Italian Cafe Sunday, Dec. 16, 8-9 a.m.

Tickets include food, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and quality time with Santa at the cafe, 3535 Perkins Road. Alcoholic drinks include bottomless sorbet mimosas, divine coffee, a green garland slipper (fresh squeezed cucumber lemonade with vodka) and hot apple cider with a kick.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Seats are limited, so you may want to hurry up and ensure your name is on the nice list.