Deck the halls with holiday brews Wednesday

Who needs holiday cheer when you can taste holiday beers? Get ready for festive winter brews at The Radio Bar’s Holiday Beer Tasting Wednesday, Dec. 5.

From 5-7 p.m. at the bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B, get a taste for the season with beers like Delirium Noel and Corsendonk Christmas, to name a few.

Enjoy a Christmas rendition of Food Truck Night Thursday

Here in the Red Stick, we love our food, and we especially love our food trucks. The Crown gets it, which is why the cafe at the Royal Standard, 16016 Perkins Road, is hosting a particularly festive Food Truck Night Thursday, Dec. 8, 5-8 p.m., complete with some good old-fashioned caroling.

Geaux Cuban will have its wheels parked at the cafe for a night of Cuban sandwiches, mambo jambo plates, tacos, nachos and homemade flan. Grab a seat inside the bistro or outside on the patio while you sing along to Christmas tunes.

Plus, those who want to partake in a little holiday shopping should rejoice in the fact that shopping hours will be extended especially for the event.

Prep for New Year’s with a Champagne stroll Thursday

Get a taste of what’s to come—quite literally—when the year comes to a close with Red Stick Revelry’s Champagne Stroll Thursday, Dec. 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Red Stick Revelry, the city’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration, will be complete with fireworks and a laser show this year.

But why wait until New Year’s Eve when you can head to North Boulevard Thursday and explore downtown hotels, ride the trolley and see lights galore? And did we mention there’s Champagne involved?

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. Proceeds go toward the Dec. 31 celebration.

Get this (ginger)bread Sunday

Santa’s little helpers aren’t the only ones who workshop around the holidays. That’s why you’ll want to bring your kiddos to Theatre Baton Rouge’s Gingerbread Workshop Sunday, Dec. 9, at 4:15 p.m. for an afternoon of sweet treats and hot drinks.

The kids can decorate gingerbread cookies, drink hot cocoa and eggnog at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. We even hear Santa might make a guest appearance.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Learn how to detox from the holidays from a professional on Tuesday

Still recovering from that Thanksgiving food coma you went into last month? Thinking you may want to try something a little healthier for Christmas? Red Stick Spice Company is hosting A Very Keto Christmas, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.

Chef John Lundin of Lundin Nutrition will show you all there is to know about preparing a low-carb but highly delicious holiday dinner. We’re talking crab and asparagus bisque, creamed cheese cauliflower mash and keto pumpkin pie. Just head down to the shop at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.