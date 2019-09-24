Sample holiday-ready wines at The City Club of Baton Rouge’s Wine Society Tasting event

If you really love wine, and you’re already planning for holiday parties, mark this event on your calendar. Tonight from 6:30-9 p.m., The City Club of Baton Rouge’s Wine Society Tasting: Holiday Wines will showcase wines inspired by the upcoming holidays. There will also be culinary pairings and a discussion beforehand. Business casual is required.

The City Club of Baton Rouge is at 355 North Blvd.

Try different cigar combinations at Cigars and Cocktails on the Veranda at Juban’s

We’ve heard of food and wine pairings, but food and cigars? Find out about it for yourself at the Cigars and Cocktails on the Veranda event today, 6:30-9:30 p.m., at Juban’s Creole Restaurant and Caterer. Four courses will be prepared with a selected cigar and cocktail to match. Have some duck camp poppers with a Kentucky bourbon Manhattan and an authentic Corojo to round it all off.

Tickets are required in advance, so call 346-8422 to reserve your place. The event is about $80/person plus tax and gratuity. Juban’s Creole Restaurant and Caterer is at 3739 Perkins Road.

Go outdoors and help with growing fruits and veggies this Wednesday at Baton Roots

This Wednesday, Sept. 25, experience Demo Day at Baton Roots Community Farm. Help grow herbs, fruits and vegetables, 4-6 p.m., at this farm developed by The Walls Project. It’s open to everyone who wants to stop by and help, or just needs to pick up some vegetables for dinner.

Baton Roots Community Farm is at 5509 Winbourne Ave.

Jam it all in at Red Stick Spice’s canning class this Thursday

Get ready for fall this Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m, with the Canning Class: Jams & Jellies event at Red Stick Spice Co. Create raspberry lemon jam and mango jalapeno pepper jelly, while learning how to create and can all sorts of combinations at home. Jam Master Ashley Andermann will teach you the ways.

Tickets are $65 per person. Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

At this Thursday’s Drink & Draw, you can do art while drinking with friends

It’s scribble time at Drink & Draw this Thursday, Sept. 26, 7-9 p.m., at White Star Market. The event, a warm up for Inktober, is perfect as a no-stress way to get some creativity going. Grab some friends and pens, and head over to the Mid City food hall.

The White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.