Enjoy a gourmet four-course meal at Red Stick Spice Company Thursday

Enjoy a four-course meal from local food chefs at Red Stick Spice Company‘s first annual Guts and Glory Popup Dinner Thursday. The chefs featured are: Jordan Ramirez of Southern Wild Foods and Magpie Cafe, Lili Courtney of Delightful Palate Vinaigrettes, Gov’t Taco’s Jay Ducote and Red Stick Spice owner Anne Milneck.

The dinner is 6-9 p.m. View the full menu here. Each course will be accompanied by a wine or cocktail pairing. All proceeds will go toward the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Reserve your spot for $65 here. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Twine’s Sake and Sushi event returns this Thursday

Twine Market and Deli’s Sushi Social is back. Bring your friends to sample vegetable dumplings and tuna poke, share platters of sashimi, nigiri and sushi, and taste sake and wine samples.

Guests will be seated in the kitchen while Twine owner and chef Steve Diehl cooks. The social is 6:30-9 p.m.

Buy tickets for $65 here. Twine Market and Deli is at 2921 Government St.

Medical professionals can unwind at the Baton Rouge Medical Mixer this Friday

Calling all local medical professionals, Absolut Vodka is hosting a Baton Rouge Medical Mixer July 28, 5-8 p.m., at The Station Sports Bar and Grill.

Come in your scrubs or casually dressed. The Station is at 4608 Bennington Ave. Find out more information.

Help a good cause at Forum 35’s Uncorked wine tasting next week

Join Forum 35 for the organization’s Uncorked wine tasting charity event at the Varsity Theatre next Thursday, Aug. 3. Bring your friends and three bottles of matching sparkling wine to compete.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kids’ Orchestra in Baton Rouge. The event is 6:30-9 p.m.

Purchase tickets for $30 here, and RSVP here. The Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.