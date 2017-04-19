Louisiana Culinary Institute and LSU AgCenter bring Gourmet in the Garden event Thursday

Taste food and drinks from more than 20 local restaurants and bars while surrounded by nature at the Gourmet in the Garden event Thursday, April 20, 6-9 p.m. at LSU AgCenter’s Burden Museum and Gardens on Essen Lane.

At the event, guests can try dishes and cocktails from restaurants such as Bistro Byronz, Kona Grill, Curbside Burgers, The Velvet Cactus and Galatoire’s Bistro. Chefs and mixologists will compete for the people’s choice award as well as first, second and third place in a juried competition.

Tickets are $65 in advance and $70 at the door. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Purchase your tickets here.

Epicurean Society’s sixth annual Crawfête returns this Thursday

From crawfish étouffée to classic boiled crawfish, guests at Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s sixth annual Crawfête event Thursday, April 20, will get to try crawfish dishes by restaurants from all over the city.

Read our full story on the event from last week’s 225 Dine.

Baton Rouge Harley Davidson to host fifth annual crawfish boil Saturday

Get your wristband for the fifth annual crawfish boil hosted by Baton Rouge Harley Davidson Saturday, April 22, at noon.

Baton Rouge Harley Davidson and Marty J’s Seafood, Burgers and Po-boys are boiling 1,000 pounds of free crawfish for guests who get a wristband before the event. Guests can pick up wristbands from Baton Rouge Harley Davidson until Saturday.

Baton Rouge Harley Davidson is at 5853 Siegen Lane. Find more information on the event here.

STAR to host Bistro for a Cause event at both Bistro Byronz locations

Whether you’re dining in or carrying out from Bistro Byronz Monday, April 24, 5-9 p.m., local non-profit Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response will receive 20 percent of dine-in proceeds and 10 percent of take-out proceeds at the Bistro for a Cause event.

Guests can help STAR at both Bistro Byronz locations by telling their server they’re dining for STAR. The organization provides confidential advocacy, counseling and legal services to individuals and families affected by sexual trauma.

Bistro Byronz locations are 5412 Government St. and 8200 Village Plaza Court. Find more information on the event here.

Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge to host Pups and Pints event next week

Pet puppies, sip beer and enjoy live music at the Pups and Pints event at Tin Roof Brewing Company next Wednesday, April 26, 6-9 p.m.

In addition to Tin Roof beers and puppies, guests can also enjoy yoga and barbecue. A portion of the sales will be donated to Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge.

Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St. Find more information on the event here.