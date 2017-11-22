Last Wine Walk of the year happens tonight

Looking for pre-holiday plans? Go downtown for the last Wine Walk of 2017 tonight, Nov. 22. The wine-tasting walk starts at Tsunami Sushi and will pop in to four to five venues total, with two wine tastings at each. Wine Walk is 5:30-11:30 p.m. Join any time. More info here, and get your $10 ticket here.

Kids can decorate gingerbread houses at this workshop on Friday

On Friday, Nov. 24, Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge will host a Gingerbread House Workshop for kids ages three to 16. Participants will decorate gingerbread houses, eat snacks and listen to Christmas music. Parents are welcome, too. Sign up for one of two sessions. The first is from 10 a.m.-noon and the second is from 1-3 p.m. Registration is $65. Sign up here.

Take a tour of Baton Rouge Distilling this Friday

Spend Black Friday learning how Baton Rouge Distilling makes its bourbons, whiskeys and brandies. You’ll get to sample strawberry brandy and order a craft cocktail at the tasting room, open 3:30-6 p.m. Two hour-long tours are offered, the first at 4 p.m. and another at 5 p.m. Those 21 and older can purchase a ticket for $5 here. See more details here.

Score Black Friday discounts on beer at Corporate Brew & Draft

Head to Corporate Brew & Draft this Friday, Nov. 24 for Black Friday Bottle Bash for specials on rare and popular craft beers. There will also be tap specials, food, games and more. The event starts at 2 p.m.

Eat Italian food at Cane Land next Thursday, Nov. 30

Cane Land Distilling Company will host An Evening in Italy pop-up dinner next Thursday, Nov. 30. Chef Ryan André will prepare a four-course meal with cocktail pairings. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. in the Cane Land Barrel Room. Seats are $75; get yours here.