Twine to offer cooking class on how to make sauces

Learn how to make sauces that revamp your dishes at Twine’s Get Sauced at Twine cooking class May 25, 5-6:30 p.m.

At the event, students will participate in a semi hands-on demonstration with Twine Chef Steven Diehl, learn culinary techniques, how to create menus incorporating sauces and how to create sauces.

Registration for the class is $50 and can be purchased here. Twine is at 2921 Government St.

Mid City Studio hosts the monthly Coffee on the Porch event

Enjoy free coffee and conversations with Mid City Studio and Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless at Mid City Studio’s monthly event, Coffee on the Porch May 26, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Coffee on the Porch happens on the last Friday of every month. Through the event, Mid City Studio aims to connect Mid City residents, encourage dialogue and celebrate differences. This week, the gathering will be held at One Stop Homeless Services Center.

See the full schedule for Coffee on the Porch here. One Stop Homeless Services Center is at 153 N. 17th St.

Draft House Bar to host Draft House Beer Fest

Explore a variety of beers at Draft House Bar’s Draft House Beer Fest May 27, 3-7 p.m.

At the event, guests have access to eight five-ounce beer pours from the taps. In addition to beer tasting, there will be live music, games and a dog-friendly environment.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here. Draft House Bar is at 421 3rd St.

Gov’t Taco and Gnarly Barley Brewing to host Overpass Merchant Takeover

Enjoy an evening of tacos and beer at Gov’t Taco and Gnarly Barley Brewing’s Overpass Merchant Takeover event May 28, 5:30-8 p.m.

At the event, food personality Jay Ducote’s new restaurant, Gov’t Taco, will be taking over the kitchen at The Overpass Merchant, while Gnarly Barley Brewing will control the beer taps.

Find more information on the event here. The Overpass Merchant is at 2904 Perkins Road.