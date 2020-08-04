Eat Fit Dine Out Day returns to Baton Rouge Friday

The annual event to support healthy eating in Baton Rouge, Eat Fit Dine Out, returns this Friday, Aug. 7, at nearly 30 participating local restaurants. While in previous years, the participating restaurants donated a portion of sales to the Eat Fit BR project, all proceeds are staying with the restaurants this year.

“As restaurants reopen at limited capacities across the state and move into a period of hope and healing, our Eat Fit team is here to support the recovery efforts of our Eat Fit partners,” Molly Kimball, Ochsner Eat Fit founder, said in a press release. “Over the years they’ve nourished our community with their Eat Fit dishes, and now it’s our turn to help nourish them.”

The project promotes nutrition education, community cooking classes and more, and is an Ochsner Health initiative, supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana in collaboration with Healthy BR.

A full list of the participating local restaurants is available here.

Tune in to LSU Museum of Art’s Artist Talk Series with Brice Bischoff on Thursday

LSU alum Brice Bischoff will be featured on the museum’s series to talk about his creative process and his photography. Listen in to hear Bischoff and LSU MOA staff discuss how his photographs of the famed Bronson Cave came to be.

The Artist Talk Series will be Thursday, Aug. 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Attendance to the virtual event is free, but space is limited, so reserve your spot here.

Total Teen Takeover will talk mental health, productivity during COVID-19 and more

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Healthy Blue will be working together to provide a virtual conference to talk about some of the issues teens may be dealing with during the pandemic. The event will feature guest speakers and a performance from national hip-hop artist Dee-1.

Total Teen Takeover will be Saturday, Aug. 8, noon-3:30 p.m. Register for the free virtual event here.

Get your gardening on with the Baton Rouge Unit of Herb Society of America

This Herb Society propagation class will teach participants how to propagate their own plants. After learning propagating techniques, participants will get to take clippings from the Baton Rouge Garden Center’s herb garden to take home and grow themselves.

The class will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 9:30 a.m.-noon. The event will be in-person but space is limited and attendees will be required to social distance and wear masks. For more information, visit the Herb Society’s website.

Browse unique rocks all weekend

Baton Rouge Gem & Mineral Society’s Annual Show takes over the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Saturday and Sunday. Vendors will show off gemstones, minerals, fossils, fine jewelry and more. There will also be a kids area and silent auction.

Face masks are required for entry, and social distancing and sanitization measures will be enforced.

The event is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12. Find more information here.