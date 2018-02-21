Free wine tasting at Radio Bar this Thursday

The Radio Bar is developing a new, crowd-rated wine list. Grab some friends and head to happy hour for a totally free wine tasting. Be sure to rank your favorite wines before you leave. Thursday, Feb. 22, 5-7 p.m.

Herb Day 2018 at LSU Botanic Gardens on Saturday

The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America presents its third annual Herb Day at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens this Saturday, Feb. 24. The free, family-friendly event is filled with special classes, arts and craft vendors, food trucks, live music and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Find full event details here.

Double the fun at Tin Roof this Saturday and Sunday

Tin Roof Brewing Co. unveils its Haze Hunt Triple IPA, featuring tropical and citrus flavors to balance out all that hoppy goodness, on Saturday, Feb. 24. The release party celebrates all the best elements of ’80s video games with music from KLSU’s DJ Quicksave. Noon-10 p.m. Find more info here. Then on Sunday, Feb. 25, Smoke & Boil hosts the third installment of its The One event series at Tin Roof. The day promises to be filled with smoked meats, boiled crawfish, beer, and artwork from Stephen Beard Blades, Amber Damare, Michael Terrell Decuir, Mitzi Marcello and Lafon Willis-Johnson. 1-8 p.m. Find out more here.

Fill up with a four-course dining experience at Bernadette’s Table Sunday

Bernadette’s Table in Gonzales presents its second Chef’s Table event. The four-course menu features pinot noir-braised short rib, pan-roasted Gulf fish and a roasted peach dessert, each paired with a glass of wine or cocktail. 6-9 p.m. See the full menu and purchase tickets here.

Get your team ready for Disney trivia at Barcadia next Wednesday

If you just can’t wait to be king (or queen) of Disney trivia night at Barcadia, grab some friends and get ready to crush those other poor unfortunate souls. Although Remy won’t be in the kitchen Wednesday night, Barcadia invites you to be their guests with wing and drink specials all night long. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8-11 p.m. Check out the event details here.