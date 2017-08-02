Dine Roundup: Free Food Sunday, Back Porch Beer Dinner and more food events

Sample Elsie’s Plate and Pie’s menu at Radio Bar this weekend

Get ready for the opening of the new Elsie’s Plate and Pie with a sampling from owner Paul Dupre at this month’s Free Food Sunday at The Radio Bar.

The event is Aug. 6, 3-7 p.m. RSVP here. The Radio Bar is also hosting a free wine tasting Aug. 9, 5-7 p.m. Find more information here.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Meet and mingle with young locals for Taco Tuesday

Come out for Taco Tuesday and $5 movie night next Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Lava Cantina, and make friends while you’re at it.

The event is hosted by FUMC America Street Service and is for young adults ages 21-35.

RSVP here. The event is 5-9 p.m. Lava Cantina is in Perkins Rowe.

Southern Craft to host Back Porch Beer Dinner next Thursday

Local brewhouse Southern Craft will offer much more than beer at its Back Porch Beer Dinner Aug. 10.

The dinner will feature four courses crafted by Chef Charles Wilford, pairing some of Southern Craft’s brews with dishes like garlic prawns, prime rib and strawberry cheesecake. The event is 6-9 p.m.

Purchase tickets for $55 each and view the full menu here. Southern Craft Brewing Co. is at 14141 Airline Highway.

Tequila tasting and butchery how-to at Twine Aug. 10

Get to know your local butcher at Twine Market and Deli’s “Beef, Butchery and Booze” class next Thursday.

Twine owner and chef Steve Diehl will educate attendees on butchery techniques. Guests will also have the option for a mezcal tequila tasting. Find more information about tequila offerings.

The demo is 5:30-7 p.m. Purchase tickets for $50 here. Twine Market and Deli is at 2921 Government St.

Appreciate food and fond memories at the Main Library on Goodwood Aug. 13

Come out for an evening of food and storytelling at “Meanwhile, Back at Cafe du Monde,” hosted by EBRPL’s Main Library Aug. 13.

Hear locals tell their favorite food memories, and learn how food shapes culture and brings people together. Find the speaker lineup here.

Admission to the event is free. The event is 6-8 p.m. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.