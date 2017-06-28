Chef Celeste Gill at her restaurant space in the Main Street Market. Photo by Collin Richie

Dine on crawfish étouffée Thursday with Chef Celeste Gill

Learn how to prepare crawfish étouffée the right way with Chef Celeste Gill of Chef Celeste’s Bistro, as part of her monthly Wine & Dine: Louisiana Classics Series.

You’ll learn how to prepare the familiar dish in this hands-on demonstration—and enjoy it afterward, along with a local wine tasting. Guests will also receive a special gift at the end of the class.

The class is 6-7 p.m., Thursday, June 29, at Chef Celeste’s Bistro inside Main Street Market, 501 Main St. Buy your ticket for $150 and reserve a spot here.

Enjoy a Burgundy wine tasting Thursday at City Club

Travel to wine country for the night through Explore Burgundy Thursday, June 29, at the City Club of Baton Rouge.

Sommelier Myrna Arroyo will lead guests through a sampling of three wines from Burgundy, France, with cheese and charcuterie.

The event is 6-8 p.m. at City Club of Baton Rouge, 355 North Blvd. Buy your ticket for $25 here.

Get July 4 pre-party ready at Calandro’s ‘A Taste of Independence’ next week

Start your July 4 pre-party at Calandro’s Supermarket for its annual “A Taste of Independence” event Monday, July 3.

From 4-7 p.m., guests at Calandro’s Perkins location will sample a selection of gourmet food and drinks, including more than 10 wines. Local breweries and distillers will also be in attendance with samples, and Sports Shorts from ESPN 104.9 will do a live radio broadcast as well.

Calandro’s Supermarket is at 12732 Perkins Road. Find out more information here.

Join The Gregory for a five-course meal at the Red, White and Sparkling Pairing Dinner next week

Celebrate America’s birthday a little longer at the Red, White and Sparkling Pairing Dinner at The Gregory inside The Watermark Hotel, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6.

The dinner will feature five courses from chefs Chad Galiano and Justin Lambert, including fried oysters, crab cake, braised short rib, bacon mac and cheese and chocolate cremosa.

The Gregory is at 150 Third St. Call 408-1800 to reserve your ticket for $75, and find the full menu here.

Learn about cheese and wine pairings at Twine next week

Looking to become a better host or entertainer? Learn how to pair different wines and cheeses next Saturday with Twine Market and Deli.

Guests will taste a reception wine and dessert wine in addition to five wine and cheese small plate pairings.

The event is 5:30-8:30 p.m at Twine Market and Deli, 2921 Government St. Buy your tickets for $60 here.