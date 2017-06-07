Get ready for Capital City Mac Fest with pre-party at La Divina today

This city loves mac and cheese so much, it had to have two parties instead of one. To prep all the mac lovers for this Saturday’s Capital City Mac Fest at Curbside Burgers, La Divina Italian Cafe is hosting the festival preview party today, June 7, 6-8 p.m.

The party will feature live music from Dorothy Leblanc, mac and cheese samples, wine samples and two giveaways for Capital City Mac Fest tickets. Latecomers who missed the boat for the sold-out fest are in luck, because tickets for the pre-party aren’t required.

Read more about the vendors at Mac Fest here.

Food Truck Round Up at Tin Roof Friday

There are events that have food trucks, and then there are events specifically for food trucks. Fans of the mobile eateries will be in food truck heaven this Friday at Tin Roof’s Food Truck Round Up.

Five food trucks from the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas will be at the round up, including local favorites Cupcake Allie and Taco de Paco, as well as Old School Eats, Cocoa & Cream Mobile Foods and Catering Service and Kenny’s Cajun & Creole Food Truck. The event will also include live music from Captain Green and giveaways from Massey’s from 5-8 p.m.

Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St. Find more information on the event here.

Deep Clean to host free Community Crawfish Boil in Denham Springs Saturday

Bring the family for free crawfish and fun at Deep Clean Inc.’s first annual Community Crawfish Boil this Saturday.

There will be 500 pounds of crawfish, inflatables, games and a DJ.

The event will begin at the North Park in Denham Springs at 12:30 p.m. Find out more information here.

Tin Roof Brewery to host Boots and Brew Mom’s Night Out event Saturday

Baton Rouge moms are rallying together for a night of childless eating, drinking and socializing.

Red Stick Moms Blog is hosting its third annual Boots and Brew: Moms Night Out at Tin Roof Brewing Company Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

Moms will be able to sample a variety of foods and beverages from more than 15 local vendors, including Kalurah Street Grill, Maxwell’s Market, Bin 77, Ava Street Cafe, Red Stick Spice Co. and more. Craft vendors will be present at the event, as well.

In addition to the eats, there will be a giveaway to a staycation at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets, which will include a gift from Mimosa Handcrafted, Kendra Scott or Kismet Cosmetics, are $65.

RSVP and buy tickets to the event here, and find out more information here.

Chef Kevin Black to teach crepe-making class for kids at The Crown: A Royal Bistro

Moms can do some shopping while children learn how to make crepes with GoYaYa’s Chef Kevin Black at The Crown: A Royal Bistro, The Royal Standard’s newest in-store eatery, next Tuesday.

The class includes appetizers, lemonade and an entree and dessert crepe. It is aimed for children ages 9-14.

The event is 2-4 p.m. Buy tickets for $40 per child here.

Grand opening for Batch 13 Biscuits and Bowls Tuesday

While the fast-casual concept from Copeland’s has been in its soft opening phase for the past few weeks, Batch 13 Biscuit and Bowls will have its official grand opening June 13.

The first 100 guests will receive a free Lagniappe membership, Copeland’s customer rewards program.

The new eatery is adjacent to Copeland’s Bistro at 4957 Essen Lane and is open Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.