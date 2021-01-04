The Thursday market returns Jan. 7 and every Thursday after, weather permitting, 8 a.m.-noon. The market is at Pennington, 6400 Perkins Road.

The Saturday market returns Jan. 9, 8 a.m.-noon, at Fifth and Main streets downtown. Find out more here.

Join City Slice Friday for a groovy back-to-school party

Celebrate getting back in the groove of the new year at City Slice’s ’80s-style back-to-school party.

From $6 cocktails to ’80s-themed pizzas, it’s the perfect way to celebrate a fresh start. Don’t forget your favorite disco outfit!

The party will be Friday, Jan. 8, 7-11 p.m. City Slice is at 124 W. Chimes St. Find more information on the event here.

Enjoy free food while learning to mountain bike Saturday

Join BREC at BREC’s Hooper Road Park for Trail Dayz with free food, music, and hiking and biking on its many trails. Learn some new tricks or just take it slow. No worries if you don’t have a mountain bike—BREC will be offering rentals for $10 an hour.

Trail Dayz will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon. Hooper Road Park is at 6261 Guynell Drive. Find more information about the event here.

