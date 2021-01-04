Learn to make strawberry wine starting Tuesday
Learn how to make the deliciously sweet wine with LA Homebrew and Baton Rouge Winemakers Club as they kick off the new year with this four-part class. You’ll learn about the tools and ingredients needed and how you can make the wine from home.
The classes will be every Tuesday starting Jan. 5, 6-8 p.m. LA Homebrew is at 7987 Pecue Lane, #7G. Find more information and get tickets for the event here.
Red Stick Farmers Market’s Thursday edition returns a week early
In response to local farmers who have been harvesting quite the bounty this mild winter, the Red Stick Farmers Market‘s Thursday market at Pennington Biomedical Research Center is returning a week earlier than expected.