Fight hunger with Empty Bowls and Bistro Byronz tonight

Empty Bowls Baton Rouge and Bistro Byronz Mid City host a special fundraiser for the Baton Rouge Food Bank Wednesday, March 7. Watch local pottery artists spin handcrafted bowls in preparation for Empty Bowls 2018 in April—20 percent of tonight’s sales will go directly to the Food Bank. 5-9 p.m. More info here.

BouillaBabes and Gov’t Taco battle it out in tonight’s Chef Showdown

Can’t stop watching Chopped on Food Network? Pause the DVR and go watch BouillaBabes and Gov’t Taco compete in a live Chef Showdown. Watch, taste and vote as both teams prepare an appetizer, entree and dessert with mystery basket ingredients and items from the Bite & Booze pantry. Prior to the event, Bite & Booze will email ticket-holders with details about tonight’s mystery location in Baton Rouge. Wednesday, March 7. $75. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Buy tickets here.

K Street hosts Jameson Irish Whiskey dinner tonight

The culinary team at Kalurah Street Grill offers a four-course, whiskey-paired dinner this evening, March 7. The menu features shrimp and scallop ceviche, pork sausage ravioli, braised bison short rib and jasmine posset all paired with Jameson Irish Whiskey varieties. Wednesday, March 7, 7-10 p.m. $65. Purchase tickets here.

Hop-On the Hogwarts Express this Thursday at Corporate Brew & Draft

Corporate Brew & Draft celebrates the release of Abita’s Hop-On juicy pale ale with a Harry Potter Triwizard Trivia Tournament Thursday, March 8. It’s no butterbeer, but true to its name, Hop-On features the tropical and citrusy flavors of three different hops. Grab a pint and up to five of your favorite witches and wizards, and get ready to compete for the Triwizard Cup. 6-9 p.m. See full details here.

5th Annual Fête du Vin at Juban’s Sunday

Wine enthusiasts unite! The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society‘s annual wine-tasting event Fête du Vin returns to Juban’s Restaurant this Sunday, March 11. Sample dozens of wines from around the world and delicious dishes from local chefs. 2-5 p.m. $125. Purchase tickets here.

Gov’t Taco Tuesdays continue at Iverstine Farms Butcher next Tuesday

Every Tuesday this month, Gov’t Taco is setting setting up shop at Iverstine Farms Butcher for Taco Tuesdays. Each Tuesday will feature a new lunch menu using a combination of fresh Iverstine cuts and tasty Gov’t Taco flavors. Tuesday, March 13. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Follow the event on Facebook for weekly menu updates.