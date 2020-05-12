The Market at the Oasis. Photo by Kristin Selle

Red Stick Farmers Market returns to a walk-up format this week

Head over to the Red Stick Farmers Market Thursday, May 14, and Saturday, May 16, as it operates as an open-air walk-up market. The market, which moved to a drive-thru only format during much of the stay-at-home order, returns to its walk-up format with social distancing rules and precautions.

The Thursday market is at Pennington Biomedical Research Center at 6400 Perkins Road, and the Saturday market is downtown. Both events are 8 a.m.-noon.

Embark on a virtual arts market on Thursday

Join Jewel of Havana, FantaSea and Lorenz Art as they host the Havana Happy Hour Virtual Arts Market Thursday, May 14.

Wear your favorite PJs and sip a glass of wine for a night filled with fun conversations, giveaways and shoppable jewelry, art and so much more. The event is 7-9 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Have a painting-filled morning with your kids on Friday

Join Painting and Pinot as it teaches you and your kids how to paint everyone’s favorite Frozen character, Olaf, with a free online art class Friday, May 15.

Painting and Pinot wants you to bring out your favorite white, blue, black, yellow and red colors to paint the famed snowman. The class is 10-10:45 a.m.

Support your local farmers at The Market at the Oasis on Saturday

Join The Market at the Oasis as it showcases fresh produce, plants, food products and more in Shenandoah. The open air market will be following social distancing guidelines 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.

The Market at the Oasis is at 13827 Coursey Blvd.