Show what you know at ‘Parks and Recreation’ Trivia Wednesday

Face it—we still and will forever love the town of Pawnee, Indiana, for all its quirks and laughs. Streaming services have kept the show alive for viewers, but how much do you really remember about Parks and Recreation? Find out on at Parks and Recreation Trivia Wednesday, Sept. 5, from 7-9 p.m.

Trivia teams will battle it out to earn the title of Pawnee Goddess at Willie’s Restaurant at 11260 Coursey Blvd. Grab a table on the patio with teams of 3-5 people to play. Those dining can win prizes. We recommend getting there early to ensure you can compete.

Experience a rooftop cardio class Thursday

Get your heart pumping while enjoying a bird’s eye view of the city with Tread BR‘s Rooftop Cardio and Cocktails Thursday, Sept. 6. From 6-8 p.m., you can power through a free cardio class at Tsunami and treat yourself to some well-deserved Absolut Vodka drink specials.

Sign up at MindBody, and head down to the Shaw Center at 100 Lafayette St. and then up to its rooftop—mat in hand—to get that workout with a view.

Let the whole family have fun at Tin Roof Friday

Family Friday at Tin Roof Brewing Company has a little something for everyone—brews for the adults and ice cream and bounce houses for the kids. The September installment of the monthly event is place Friday, Sept. 7, 5-9 p.m. at the brewery, 1624 Wyoming St.

Live music from the likes of Dizzy Arts, Caitlyn McMorris, Union Square and Biscuits and Gravy and eccentric tacos from Rock Paper Taco are just some of many things to look forward to at the event.

Pet some animals and chow down on tacos Tuesday

Caliente Mexican Craving and Cajun Cuties Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides are partnering for a night guaranteed to put a smile on your kiddo’s face. They’ll be able to pet all the goats their hearts desire at Kids Night Tuesday, Sept. 11, while the adults unwind with two-for-one margaritas all evening long.

The festivities will begin at the restaurant, 1072 W. Lee Drive, at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.—so don’t worry, you can still have the kids in bed by 8.